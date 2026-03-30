A 10% Dip Is Not A Green Light To Go All In

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

This is the kind of environment where how you deploy capital matters far more than just being “in the market.”

One lesson I’d repeat to myself here: don’t go throwing all your cash into the market just because we’re down 10% from the highs. That kind of thinking assumes the decline is basically over, when there’s no rule that says it is. In fact, a 10% decline is just considered a correction, not a bottom, and according to historical market data by firms Fidelity, a meaningful share of corrections go on to become deeper bear markets.

The biggest mistake you can make here is treating this level like a clearance sale instead of what it actually is: a potentially ongoing drawdown.

And just because I recently put out a list of stocks I’m watching on further plunges does not mean I think we’re anywhere near a floor. If anything, it means the opposite.

I’m preparing for lower prices, not declaring victory. There’s a huge difference between identifying names you’d like to own if they move lower and actually stepping in aggressively. Too many people confuse “this is interesting at some price” with “this is safe to buy a shitload of right now.” Those are not the same thing, and in declining markets that confusion gets expensive very quickly.

What really concerns me is seeing posts like the one circulating on X right now . You have someone openly talking about being down 80%+, already having blown up once before, and the response is not caution or humility—it’s doubling down, levering up, and planning to take out loans to buy more if things fall further. That’s not discipline, that’s gambling dressed up as conviction.

The language sounds inspiring on the surface—“volatility isn’t loss,” “now is the time to go big”—but underneath it is the exact mindset that tends to get completely wiped out in prolonged drawdowns. When people start talking about “rockets” and “relentlessly margining in,” that’s usually not a signal of opportunity. It’s a signal of late-cycle behavior that hasn’t fully accepted risk yet.

And this is where people get hurt the most. If the market continues to fall, the worst place you can be is in high-growth, no-profit, no-cash-flow names that were already priced for perfection. Those stocks don’t just drift lower, they collapse. When liquidity dries up and sentiment shifts, they have nothing to fall back on. No earnings support, no dividends, no real floor.

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They can drop 50%, 70%, 90% and still not be “cheap” because there’s no clear way to value them in the first place. In contrast, some of the “boring” or “disappointing” companies (as one subscriber put it) that I pointed out days ago, with real cash flow and durable businesses at least give you something to anchor to. Speculative growth names give you narratives, and narratives don’t hold up well in bear markets.

That’s why, if I’m going to buy anything here, it has to be done slowly. Very slowly. Scaling in is not just a nice idea, it’s essential. Markets can and do overshoot to the downside, especially after long periods of excess. If historical norms hold we could easily see significantly lower levels before a true bottom forms. Buying all at once because something is “down a lot” is one of the fastest ways to find yourself immediately underwater.

If I’m forced to be a buyer in this environment, I’m sticking with fundamentals first. That might sound boring, and again some people did call my picks from yesterday “disappointing”. But boring is kind of the point right now. These are large, well-defined businesses with real earnings, strong balance sheets, and lower valuations than they’ve traded at in recent years. There will be liquidity to buy them at any price and they are predictable. I know they’ll be around. I know roughly where valuation support starts to matter. There is at least some concept of a bottom because there are actual cash flows and profits underpinning the business.

That is not true for companies with no earnings and no cash flow. Those don’t have a theoretical bottom. They can always go lower, because their value is based almost entirely on expectations. And expectations can reset very, very quickly when the market environment changes. And then, to buy these types of “growth” names blindly by going all in just because we are down 10%? A great way to get wiped out. And trust me, I know from experience. Mind the disclaimer. God bless.

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QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

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