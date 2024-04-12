print-icon
18 Wheeler Truck 'Intentionally' Plows Into Texas Department Of Safety Building

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Apr 12, 2024 - 06:00 PM

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports on X that a large tractor-trailer crashed into one of its buildings in the city of Brenham, located in east-central Texas in Washington County. 

"A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries," DPS of Southeast Texas Region posted on X.

Local media outlet 12NewsNow said, "Washington County Sheriff's Office believes this may have been intentional." 

"We believe this was a criminal act," Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said.

At this time, it's unclear how many people were hurt, but preliminary reports say at least 16. 

For those who may not know, the DPS is a department within the Texas state government that oversees law enforcement across the state. 

One X user asks... 

*Developing... 

