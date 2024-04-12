18 Wheeler Truck 'Intentionally' Plows Into Texas Department Of Safety Building

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports on X that a large tractor-trailer crashed into one of its buildings in the city of Brenham, located in east-central Texas in Washington County.

"A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries," DPS of Southeast Texas Region posted on X.

Local media outlet 12NewsNow said, "Washington County Sheriff's Office believes this may have been intentional."

The Washington County Sheriff tells me authorities believe this was an intentional, criminal act. @KHOU https://t.co/qk7Kmyu7qi — Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) April 12, 2024

"We believe this was a criminal act," Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said.

UPDATE: Authorities believe the crash may have been intentional.



"We believe this was a criminal act," Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said. https://t.co/SPfcbLKuKc — WFAA (@wfaa) April 12, 2024

At this time, it's unclear how many people were hurt, but preliminary reports say at least 16.

BREAKING: Driver of stolen truck intentionally rams Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas, injuring at least 16 people pic.twitter.com/uoXMBf1JcU — BNO News (@BNONews) April 12, 2024

For those who may not know, the DPS is a department within the Texas state government that oversees law enforcement across the state.

*Developing...