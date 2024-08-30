20 Migrants Attempt To Board California School Bus Full Of Children

Today in "victories by our Border Czar Kamala Harris" it was reported that this past week a group of about 20 migrants tried to board a children's school bus in California, "terrifying" the children.

And the incident came one day after another group of migrants were walking down the highway trying to stop another bus, according to a report by the NY Post. On Tuesday, at least 3 migrants were in traffic on Highway 94 trying to stop a bus that was ultimately forced to go around them.

Then, early Wednesday, about 20 people tried to board a bus at a stop near the highway while students were getting on for school.

Both incidents took place in the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District close to the Mexico border, according to the Post.

Mother of one child, Nicole Cardinale, said: “It was definitely really scary. Your initial shock is you’re helpless.”

“He said these adults — they weren’t kids — had backpacks on and they were trying to get on our bus … He said there was a lot of them,” she continued, stating that the kids were "really confused" by the episode.

She continued: “It’s just scary that these kids were put in that situation. If those 20 people would have gotten onto the bus and tried to take over the bus, these kids and the bus driver could have been in real danger.”

The NY Post writes that the district reported the incident to the California Highway Patrol, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and US Border Patrol. Of course, an "activist" assisting at the nearby border suggested the migrants might have seen the bus as a way to reach a safer area with support.

The Sheriff's office commented: “The Sheriff’s Office takes issues regarding student safety very seriously and are working with the school district in order to keep the students and our community safe."

And School district Superintendent Liz Bystedt is telling drivers to skip bus stops where there are migrants nearby. She said: “Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop.”

Sounds like a reasonable long-term solution that'll definitely stop the problem at its source...