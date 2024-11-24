30 Detroit Police Officers Pulled Off Street Due To Inactive Law Enforcement Licenses

This is what 'defunding the police' does...

The Detroit Police Department has removed at least 30 officers from active duty after discovering they were operating without valid law enforcement licenses.

The officers come from various divisions, including homicide, road patrol, and the special victims unit, which handles cases of child abuse, domestic violence, and sex crimes, according to WXYZ.

Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald commented: “As of this morning, their guns and badges were taken from them. They’ll be on administrative duty until we get this cleared up, hopefully as soon as possible.”

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards said there were 32 officers without a license.

The ABC 7 WXYZ report said that the issue came to light two months ago when DPD found an officer without an active license, prompting an audit that initially uncovered three more cases and has since grown to 30.

Fitzgerald added: “That is a big problem. We’re working through the list, we’re trying to figure out what’s needed, where we need to get the documentation necessary.”

MCOLES said the officers "were hired between November 2019 and August of 2024. Initial indications suggest DPD did not request reactivation of these officer’s law enforcement licenses when they were hired or rehired. The investigation is ongoing and at this point involves at least 32 officers."

MCOLES Executive Director Tim Bourgeois added: "On a case-by-case basis the Commission will review the status of affected officer to determine if they are eligible for reactivation of their law enforcement licenses. The Commission collaborating with DPD to audit its entire roster and ensure all officers are actively licensed."

Commissioner Ricardo Moore commented: “It’s very shocking. I think that our personnel director needs to answer a couple questions to the board.”