$300,000 Stolen From The Back Of A Brinks Truck In Chicago

For some in Chicago, Universal Basic Income came early...

Such was the case when approximately $300,000 was reported stolen last week after bags of cash tumbled from a Brinks Home Security Company truck in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, according to a police complaint, the New York Post and NBC.

Brinks stated that the truck’s rear door opened by "unknown means," causing three bags filled with U.S. currency to spill out.

While driving south on Austin Boulevard last Tuesday, a Brinks driver lost three bags of cash, according to a police complaint. When the driver returned, 50 to 100 people were seen grabbing money and fleeing. Brinks estimated the loss at $300,000. As of Friday, Oak Park officials said no arrests had been made.

We're sure whoever opened the door was "just looking for bread to feed their family", to borrow AOC's parlance...

...and hey - wait til they found out those dollars have already lost 9% of their purchasing power...but we digress.