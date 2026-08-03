$400 Billion Pharma Megadeal? Jefferies Calls Potential AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers Merger A "Head Scratcher"

The Financial Times reported overnight that AstraZeneca has explored acquiring Bristol Myers Squibb in a potential megadeal that would create one of the world's largest drugmakers, with a combined market capitalization of nearly $400 billion.

The report cited people familiar with the matter, while both pharmaceutical giants declined to comment. Some Wall Street desks, however, are struggling to see the strategic rationale behind such a combination.

FT reported:

The companies have held discussions about a tie-up in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks could yield a deal in the near future but may be delayed or fall apart, the people said.

Bristol, valued at about $133 billion, would expand AstraZeneca's US presence but faces looming patent expirations for Eliquis and Opdivo, which together generate roughly half its sales. AstraZeneca, worth about $264 billion, has increasingly shifted its focus toward the US while retaining its London headquarters and primary listing.

The tie-up of the two could create one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical groups, valued at nearly $400 billion, and comes after AstraZeneca completed a direct listing in New York in June.

Jefferies analysts called the potential deal a "head scratcher," while analysts at HSBC said there would be meaningful headwinds in tying up both pharma giants.

Michael Leuchten at Jefferies provided clients earlier today with a first take on the media report:

AZN for BMS - would be more than a head scratcher The FT reported overnight that AZN and BMY have been in talks about a potential combination. No details beyond talks have been provided by the FT. Given the strength of AZ's growth and innovation profile, we are a bit perplexed by the news. Of course, financial accretion can look good, and maybe more cash generation would allow for more R&D. But if there is one company that doesn't need financial engineering, it's AZ, in our view. Sources report potential merger discussions with BMY: The FT reported that AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb have held discussions in recent months about a potential merger that would create a combined company worth approximately $400 billion, making it one of the largest pharmaceutical companies ever and among the largest mergers in corporate history. Sources indicated discussions have taken place, but a deal is far from certain and could still be delayed or abandoned. Neither company has commented on the article. "Why" is perhaps not yet clear to us: We suspect that most people will focus on the potential to establish an even bigger oncology powerhouse, with the resulting portfolio likely the broadest in the industry. However, beyond the regulatory hurdles, we would argue that pipeline assets could be sourced elsewhere, as AZN has been doing, particularly in China. In addition, Bristol's cardiovascular portfolio is likely to be seen as incremental to AZN's, though the reason to pursue it is not clear to us. One consideration could be a strategic desire to move closer to the US market, given AZ recently changed its US listing. Perhaps more is more, with additional cash to spend on R&D, as when AZ bought Alexion, but using what would be a lot of premium equity to acquire a low-P/E business would seem drastic to us. Portfolio overlap could attract regulatory scrutiny: Antitrust is likely the biggest hurdle, in our view. Both companies have sizable oncology businesses, and any transaction would likely attract scrutiny from US regulators and potentially require divestitures. There is perhaps also a political dimension: AstraZeneca would effectively be a UK-based acquirer of one of America's large pharmaceutical companies at a time when US policymakers are focused on domestic manufacturing and strategic industries. While this could be a way for AZN to continue expanding its US footprint, it would likely need to be carefully navigated to reduce friction. Accretion is easy enough to achieve, but that is rarely a good way to judge major strategic moves: It is worth noting that Bristol's earnings multiple, approximately 11 times 2027 earnings, is lower than AZN's multiple of about 15 times. Bristol faces several key losses of exclusivity for products such as Eliquis and Opdivo, resulting in revenue and profit forecasts showing little or no growth in the coming years. Combining with AstraZeneca would provide Bristol with access to a faster-growing portfolio and pipeline, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, while AZN could benefit from the interim cash generation of Bristol's legacy assets. However, we do not quite understand how this would clearly benefit AZ shareholders, who would see their growth diluted. The biggest issue, in our view, is that the BMY portfolio would add approximately $30 billion in losses of exclusivity before AZN's patent expirations occur after 2030.

Based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation, near-term earnings accretion could be in the double digits, subject to synergies and transaction structure. However, that accretion would diminish as BMY's earnings decline through 2031.

HSBC analyst Rajesh Kuma also provided clients with color:

The news: An FT article (2 August 2026) states that Astrazeneca is in talks with Bristol Myers Squibb "to combine…according to people familiar with the matter". The article further adds "The talks could yield a deal in the near future but may be delayed or fall apart, the people said". Neither company has commented on the report. HSBC view – key issues: We are unclear on the basis of this news article. The reported "strategic rationale" for a deal is that it would improve AstraZeneca's US footprint in a material manner. Further, there could be synergies in combining the oncology and cardiovascular portfolios. The first challenge is likely to be around the antitrust issues, in oncology and, to a lesser extent, in cardiology. Both BMS and AstraZeneca are leading companies in the immuno-oncology space with competing assets and pipelines in the space. The combined scale, rebate wall and pipeline (which seems to be aligned with different next-generation mechanisms of action) could in theory be very compelling. Although the argument that Opdivo's patent cliff is imminent, and that AstraZeneca does not have a Vegf-bispecific in pipeline could be offered, the scrutiny would likely be intense. Second, BMS faces meaningful LOE headwinds, while AstraZeneca has an attractive pipeline, which the market views as best-in-class in the space. Further, the company has a well established US presence with its manufacturing, sales force and commercial footprint. The arguments around AstraZeneca expanding its US presence via a deal seem to be an unlikely basis for a combination. Third, AstraZeneca has been focused largely on bolt-on deals, which investors value as they typically come with manageable risk profiles. Large-platform acquisitions in the sector have rarely worked, tend to increase financial gearing and can be dilutive for equity holders. Investors are unlikely to be excited about any such deal. In conclusion, we think that the basis for such deal a seems to be flimsy, both strategically and commercially. We rate AstraZeneca and BMS Hold, with unchanged TPs of 13,750p and USD60, respectively.

Bank of America analyst Jason Gerberry also provided initial thoughts on the merger report:

FT merger report light on details; initial thoughts We provide our initial thoughts on tonight's Financial Times (FT) report that AstraZeneca (AZN; covered by Sachin Jain) has reportedly held talks exploring a potential combination with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), if correct, this could create a pharma duo with $400 billion combined market cap. The report is light on deal specifics but indicates talks have been ongoing for months and that an agreement could materialize soon, but delay or deal collapse remain explicitly cited scenarios. The timing is notable given BMY's approaching several large patent losses of exclusivities and multiple important Phase 3 readouts expected over the next six to nine months; with BMY the smaller party, these pending pipeline events could influence valuation and raise questions around any risk-sharing mechanism. The FT report does not provide a definitive deal structure or premium, but report notes any transaction would likely involve both cash and shares. Strategically, the most direct commercial overlap appears to be in marketed PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, but Opdivo's late-2028 LOE limits the duration of that issue. From a deal synergy (or FTC/regulatory approval) perspective, both companies have meaningful pipeline and/or marketed drugs across solid tumors, including ADCs, hematology, cardiovascular/renal disease, but we do not see major overlap in specific drug categories within those areas. Pharma merger deals involving bids above $100 billion are rare, with only a few attempted in the prior decade that failed to be consummated - highlighting various risks involved in deals of this size/cross-border. The merger report reads highly uncertain and neither party has commented on the potential transaction. Thus we await more details. Our Buy on BMY remains around pipeline risk/reward.

Shares of AstraZeneca in London trading are down around 5%, while Bristol Myers Squibb in US premarket trading is up around 6%.