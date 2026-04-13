$92 Million In Banned AI Chips Went From Super Micro To Little Known Chinese Tech Company

A little-known Chinese tech company saw its stock drop sharply after U.S. authorities charged a co-founder of Super Micro Computer with illegally smuggling advanced AI chips into China, according to Bloomberg.

The case is putting fresh focus on how restricted American technology may still be entering the country.

The company, Sharetronic Data Technology, quickly denied any connection to Super Micro and said it complies with all hardware purchasing regulations. However, newly surfaced records tell a more complicated story.

Those records suggest that Sharetronic procured hundreds of Super Micro systems containing high-end chips from Nvidia Corp.—technology that has been banned from being sold to or used within China without approval from Washington since 2022.

The documents point to shipments of servers equipped with Nvidia’s H100 and H200 processors, widely used for training and running advanced AI systems. Some of these systems were reportedly transferred between company entities, raising further questions about how they were obtained.

Bloomberg writes that although the overall scale is small compared to major tech giants, the situation highlights strong demand in China for restricted AI hardware. Companies like Sharetronic often rely on these systems to rent computing power to clients, making access especially valuable.

The case also underscores the difficulty of tracking where sensitive technology ends up. Both Nvidia and Super Micro have said they do not knowingly supply restricted products without proper authorization, yet the records suggest such equipment may still circulate.

As the U.S. continues tightening export controls, this situation highlights gaps in enforcement and leaves open bigger questions about whether current measures are enough to fully limit the global flow of advanced AI chips.

Back in March, Federal prosecutors charged a co-founder of Super Micro Computer Inc. and two associates with participating in a scheme to divert roughly $2.5 billion in advanced Nvidia chips to China. The charges marked a notable escalation in Washington’s effort to police the flow of high-end artificial-intelligence hardware, shifting focus from overseas resellers to individuals with direct ties to U.S. technology firms.