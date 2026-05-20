AI Is Making Business Email Compromise Nearly Impossible To Spot

Authored by Adam H. Douglas via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Business email compromise (BEC) is a targeted fraud scheme in which criminals impersonate vendors, executives, or accountants to steal money from businesses. AI has made these attacks dramatically harder to detect by generating personalized emails that mirror real writing styles and existing business relationships.

Criminals are using AI to create highly convincing business email scams that can drain company accounts. Who is Danny/Shutterstock

The FBI reported more than $20 billion in internet crime losses in 2025, with BEC ranked as the second-largest attack method. Small businesses are the primary target.

There are, however, five cost-free verification steps that can significantly reduce your exposure.

What Is Business Email Compromise?

A BEC is not your typical phishing email. There is often no suspicious link, no misspelled bank name, and no “lottery prize.”

BECs in 2026 are targeted, researched, and increasingly indistinguishable from a legitimate message sent by someone you already work with.

The Core BEC Scheme

A criminal impersonates a trusted contact, such as a vendor, your accountant, or your own CEO, and requests a wire transfer, an invoice payment, or a change to banking details.

By the time you realize something is wrong, the money is gone. Wire transfers are rarely reversible once they leave the domestic banking system.

Why AI Has Made This Significantly Worse

For years, spotting a BEC email meant looking for bad grammar, awkward phrasing, or a sender name that did not quite match the domain. That approach no longer works.

AI tools can now:

Scrape LinkedIn profiles, websites, and public business filings to map your vendor relationships and internal structure.

to map your vendor relationships and internal structure. Analyze writing samples to clone the tone and style of a specific person.

to clone the tone and style of a specific person. Generate emails that reference real projects , real invoice numbers, and real business history.

, real invoice numbers, and real business history. Produce flawless English with none of the telltale errors that once flagged these attempts.

The result is correspondence that reads exactly like something your CFO or your longest-standing vendor would write. The old “just read it carefully” advice has been effectively neutralized by tools that generate deception at scale.

What a Typical Attack Looks Like

These two scenarios play out regularly against small businesses and freelancers:

Scenario 1: The Fake Vendor Invoice

You receive an email from what appears to be a vendor you have worked with for two years. The address looks right at a glance. The email references your last project together and includes an updated invoice with new banking details. The tone matches the vendor’s usual communication style. You process the payment. The real vendor’s account was never involved.

Scenario 2: The Executive Wire Request

You get an email from your company’s owner or a senior partner. A deal is closing today, and a wire transfer needs to go out immediately. The request emphasizes urgency and discretion. The writing style matches. The amount fits your normal range. You send it.

Both scenarios have cost small businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single transaction.

Why Small Businesses Are Targeted More Than Large Companies

Large enterprises typically have layered payment approval systems, dedicated fraud detection software, and internal cybersecurity teams. Small and mid-sized businesses generally do not.

A single employee may have full authority to execute a wire transfer without a second sign-off. Criminals know this and exploit it systematically.

Five Verification Steps That Cost Nothing

You do not need specialized software or a cybersecurity team to reduce your BEC exposure. You need consistent habits.

“Call to confirm” protocol. Any request involving a payment, wire transfer, or change to banking details should be verified by phone, using a number already in your records, not one provided in the email in question.

Create a payment change policy. Set a firm rule: vendor or employee banking information is never updated based on an email alone. Require a written request plus a live phone confirmation.

Treat urgency as a red flag. Urgency is a deliberate manipulation tactic in BEC attacks. If an email is pressuring you to skip normal approval steps, slow down regardless of how legitimate it looks.

Check the actual sending domain. The display name may read “Sarah at Metro Supplies” while the actual address is sarah@metro-supplies-llc.net rather than sarah@metrosupplies.com. Lookalike domains are a standard BEC tool.

Require dual authorization for wire transfers. Even in a two-person operation, require a second approval on any outgoing wire above a defined threshold.

If Your Business Has Already Been Hit

If your business has already been hit, act immediately. Contact your bank and request a wire recall. File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. If the loss is significant, contact your local FBI field office directly.

Also, review your insurance coverage. Standard commercial general liability policies typically do not cover funds transfer fraud. A cyber liability policy or crime insurance endorsement may provide protection.

Talk to a commercial broker about your current coverage before you need to file a claim.

FAQs About Business Email Compromise

What Makes BEC Different From a Regular Phishing Scam?

Phishing sends the same generic email to thousands of people, hoping someone clicks. BEC is the opposite: it is researched and customized to your specific business. Scammers study your vendor relationships, your internal structure, and your communication patterns before sending a message designed to look like it came from someone you already trust. That targeting makes BEC significantly more dangerous than standard phishing and much harder to catch before money has already moved.

Can My Business Recover Money Lost to a BEC Scam?

Recovery is possible but not guaranteed. Wire transfers move quickly, and funds often reach overseas accounts within hours of being sent. Contact your bank the moment you suspect fraud and request a wire recall. File a complaint with the FBI IC3 at ic3.gov. Acting within 24–48 hours gives you the best chance at partial or full recovery. Once funds leave the domestic banking system, getting them back becomes substantially harder and, in many cases, is not possible.

Does My Small Business Need Cyber Liability Insurance to Protect Against BEC?

Standard commercial general liability and property policies typically exclude funds transfer fraud. If your business regularly processes wire transfers, receives vendor invoices, or handles client financial data, a cyber liability policy or a crime insurance endorsement is worth reviewing with a commercial broker. Premiums for small businesses can be modest relative to potential losses. Understand exactly what your current policy covers before you need to file a claim, not after.

The Epoch Times copyright © 2026. The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors. They are meant for general informational purposes only and should not be construed or interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation. The Epoch Times does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial planning, estate planning, or any other personal finance advice. The Epoch Times holds no liability for the accuracy or timeliness of the information provided.