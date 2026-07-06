Air Force Engineer Accused Of Cutting Down AI Cameras Becomes Unlikely Hero, Raises Thousands For Legal Defense

A U.S. Air Force engineer charged with allegedly destroying a series of AI-powered license plate surveillance cameras has become an unlikely cause célèbre among privacy advocates, drawing thousands of dollars in donations to help fund his legal defense, according to Yahoo News.

Jeffrey Sovern, a 41-year-old Air Force engineer and mechanic from Virginia, is accused of cutting down multiple Flock Safety license plate reader cameras. He now faces 13 counts of destruction of property, along with six counts each of petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

The case comes as Flock Safety's automated license plate reader network continues to spread rapidly across the country. Supporters say the cameras help police solve crimes, while critics argue they create a growing surveillance network that tracks the movements of ordinary Americans and raises serious privacy concerns.

Yahoo News writes that opposition to the systems has intensified in some communities, with vandals reportedly using everything from spray paint and garbage bags to chainsaws to disable or destroy the cameras.

Sovern has made no secret of his views. In a GoFundMe campaign created to cover his legal expenses, he framed the case as a fight over privacy rights.

"My name is Jeff and I appreciate my privacy. I appreciate everyone's right to privacy, enshrined in the fourth amendment," Sovern wrote.

He said the criminal case has taken a significant emotional toll on him and those close to him, adding that the encouragement he has received online prompted him to launch the fundraiser.

Originally seeking $8,500, the campaign has gained momentum as news of the case has spread. It has now brought in more than $15,000 from over 400 contributors, far surpassing its initial goal.

In a recent update following a preliminary hearing, Sovern thanked supporters for helping bring attention to the issue.

"Thank you to those that had the time to show support this week!" he wrote. "We have seen a huge uptick in awareness of the system and this case."

He also urged supporters to continue advocating against what he called an expanding surveillance network, encouraging people to "reach out to the local governments and demand that these systems are taken down."