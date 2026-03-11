Air Taxis Set For Summer Trials In 26 States Under Trump Admin's Pilot Program

Authored by Rob Sabo via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on March 9 that it had selected eight out of 30 proposals to participate in its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

A Joby Aviation's all-electric air taxi lands after performing a flight demonstration during a media presentation in Dubai on Feb. 25, 2026. Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

The eight projects span work across 26 states and include a range of public entities and private companies developing operational concepts in urban and regional air taxi and transportation services, cargo and logistics, emergency medical response, autonomous flight, and energy transportation. Data compiled from the various projects will help the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) better understand the challenges associated with safely and efficiently integrating these new types of aircraft into the National Airspace System.

“The program will provide valuable operational experience that will inform the standards needed to enable safe Advanced Air Mobility operations,” said Chris Rocheleau, FAA deputy administrator.

The DOT said the eight proposals were selected based on their ability to quickly integrate into commercial operations, as well as overall manufacturer experience and the strength of existing public, private, and academic partnerships.

“Congratulations to the great American innovators behind each of these exciting pilot programs,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

“Working together, we will ensure America leads the way in safely leveraging next-gen aircraft to radically redefine personal travel, regional transportation, cargo logistics, emergency medicine, and so much more.”

Initial operations under the program umbrella are expected to begin this summer, the DOT said.

The pilot program is the cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s efforts to accelerate aviation innovation by developing next-generation unmanned aircraft systems. Trump initially outlined his vision for the program in a June 6, 2025, Executive Order titled Unleashing American Drone Dominance.

Air taxi startup Joby Aviation of Santa Cruz, California, which in January acquired a 700,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio, to ramp up its production capabilities, was selected as a partner for programs in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

Joby said in a news release that the pilot program accelerates its path to providing commercial electric air taxi and cargo delivery service by streamlining approvals and the relevant infrastructure required for integration into national airspace.

JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and CEO, called the announcement a defining moment for American innovation.

“Instead of just reading about the future of flight, communities across America are going to be able to see it in the skies above their own cities this year,” Bevirt said.

San Jose, California-based Archer Aviation, which is developing short-flight eVTOL air taxis for congested metropolitan markets such as Chicago and New York, was selected for programs in Florida, Texas, and New York.

Archer said in a news release that it will work with the Texas and Florida departments of transportation, as well as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, to install local operating teams and infrastructure in each test area in preparation for commercial deployment of its Midnight aircraft.

“This is the clearest sign yet from the White House, the FAA and the DOT that bringing air taxis to market in the United States is a real priority,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer Aviation’s founder and CEO.

Additional companies selected for the pilot program include Electra of Manassas, Virginia; BETA Technologies of South Burlington, Vermont; and Ampaire of Long Beach, and Elroy Air of Byron, California.