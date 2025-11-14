Alibaba Falls After White House Memo Alleges Company Supports Chinese Military Targeting Of US

Shares of Alibaba fell in New York around 1 p.m. EST after the Financial Times reported a White House national-security memo detailing newly declassified intelligence alleging the Chinese tech giant has been providing technological support to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the military of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People's Republic of China (PRC).

*WHITE HOUSE MEMO SAYS ALIBABA HELPS CHINA MILITARY TARGET US:FT — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 14, 2025

The memo claims that Alibaba provides the PLA and PRC with access to customer data, including IP addresses, Wi-Fi information, payment records, and various AI-related services. It also alleges that employees transferred knowledge about zero-day vulnerabilities (software flaws that hackers can exploit) to the PLA.

Alibaba strongly denied the report, saying:

"The claims purportedly based on US intelligence that was leaked by your source are complete nonsense. This is plainly an attempt to manipulate public opinion and malign Alibaba."

Shares of BABA are down 2.3%.

The White House memo was drafted immediately after the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea last month, during which both leaders agreed to a temporary truce on trade restrictions.

A US official confirmed to FT that the administration is actively working to mitigate risks posed by intrusions involving untrusted vendors.

We can only wonder whether this posturing by the administration has anything to do with PRC state-sponsored hackers infiltrating U.S. telecommunications companies in an attack known as "Salt Typhoon" …

*Developing...