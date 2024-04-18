Alleged Illegal Immigrant Who Couldn't Speak English Caught Trying To Rob Bank Using A Translator App

You'd figure if you're in the country illegally, you'd at least have the courtesy to learn the language before trying to hold up a bank...

But basic human decency is dead these days, as was exemplified by a Venezuelan-born man named Yeixon Brito-Gonzalez, who was caught trying to rob a bank in Sandusky, Ohio last week, according to PJ Media.

The police were able to apprehend him because he couldn't speak English and resorted to using a translation app to communicate his demands to the bank tellers. When the tellers - probably wondering if they were being "Punk'd" - did not comply, Brito-Gonzalez, evidently embarrassed, simply left the scene, the report says.

The perp failed to prepare even basic English phrases like "give me the money" or bring an accomplice who could speak the language, the report says.

Upon locating Brito-Gonzalez, the police brought along a Spanish-speaking officer to interrogate him but he tried to play dumb. The report says it was later revealed that he told the teller he needed "money in a bag".

Don't we all...

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said:

"I have been in law enforcement for over 20 years and this is the first time I encountered something like this, someone using a translator app to try and rob a bank. First time our officers have dealt with it too."

It's has not been confirmed whether Brito-Gonzalez is in the U.S. illegally, though his lack of ID at arrest implies this might be the case.

Nevertheless, while federal authorities will likely question him, there are doubts about enforcement under the current administration, suggesting he may not face stringent consequences (as has been the running theme across the U.S. since Joe Biden has been in office).

