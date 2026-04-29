Amazon Drops After AWS Growth Misses Whisper Estimates As Capex Soars

In our preview of Amazon's earnings, we summarized sentiment as "Bullish, But Concerns Remain" with JPM noting that client "conversations were heavily AWS-skewed with investor focus on degree of acceleration and cloud $ re-capture driven by core workloads, AI, & new partnerships. Still, some concerns remain on broader AI positioning/strategy, Trainium traction, & gap to Azure/Google Cloud growth. Strong Stores execution expected, with N. America margin expansion. But higher fuel costs raise questions on consumer demand & operating margins." They also warned that if everyone expects big AWS growth and has the same thesis, what breaks it out? And then let's not forget what broke AMZN a quarter ago when the stock slumped after the company guided a whopping 50% increase in full year capex to $200BN (vs est of $146.1BN). Would it do a similar capex boost this time?

With that in mind, here is what the company reported for Q1 moments ago:

EPS $2.82, beating exp. 2.63, a solid beat after missing last quarter:

Revenue was stronger across the board (except a modest miss in the small physical store sales category):

Net sales $181.52 billion, beating estimates of $177.23 billion Online stores net sales $64.25 billion, beating estimate $62.65 billion Physical Stores net sales $5.79 billion, missing estimate $5.81 billion Third-Party Seller Services net sales $41.58 billion, beating estimate $40.78 billion, ex F/X +12%, estimate +10.9% Subscription Services net sales $13.43 billion, beating estimate $13.07 billion, ex F/X +12%, estimate +11% Advertising services net sales $17.24 billion, beating estimate $16.9 billion

estimates of $177.23 billion

The somewhat mixed news is that the most important revenue item, AWS, beat the sellside estimate...

AWS net sales $37.59 billion, beating estimate $36.68 billion

... even though the YoY increase came in shy of the 30% buyside whisper bogey :

Amazon Web Services net sales excluding F/X +28%, the fastest growth rate since the second quarter of 2022.

Geographically the results were also strong, with North America beating by more than $2 billion:

North America net sales $104.14 billion, beating estimate $102.08 billion

estimate $102.08 billion International net sales $39.79 billion, beating estimate $38.59 billion

Going down the line:

Operating income $23.85 billion, beating estimate $20.75 billion

estimate $20.75 billion Operating margin 13.1%, beating estimate 11.7%

estimate 11.7% North America operating margin +7.9%, beating estimate +6.85%

estimate +6.85% International operating margin 3.6%, beating estimate 2.58%

While AWS sales growth was solid (if below the whisper), just as impressive was the the margin for the segment also increased from 35.03% to 37.68%, just beating the median Wall Street estimate. Elsewhere, North American profit unexpectedly jumped to $14.161 billion, resulting in a profit margin of 7.94%, down from 9.03% a quarter ago, while international margins rose to 3.58% from 2.05%, the highest since Q2 2025.

As a result of the rise in AWS profits, and generally solid sales margins, Amazon's consolidated operating margin posted a notable jump and in Q1 increased 9.7% to 11.7%, just shy of an all time high.

Commenting on the quarter, CEO Andy Jassy said that “we’re making customers’ lives easier and better every day across all our businesses, and their response is driving significant growth.... AWS is growing 28% (our fastest growth in 15 quarters) on a very large base, our chips business topped a $20 billion revenue run rate growing triple digits year-over-year , Advertising grew to over $70 billion in TTM revenue, and unit growth in our Stores reached 15% (the highest since the tail end of covid lockdowns)."

Looking ahead, the company's guidance was also very solid:

Net sales for Q2 are expected to be between $194 billion and $199 billion; the midpoint of $196.5 billion was a big beat compared to the median estimate of $189.15 billion.

the midpoint of $196.5 billion was a big beat compared to the Operating income for Q2 is expected between $20.0 billion to $24.0 billion, also above the estimate of $22.86

The projected 17.2% revenue growth was the highest since June 2021.

And while we wait to get some sense of what happened to AMZNs capex guidance, and whether it was revised higher again, here is a less than flattering view of the company's free cash flow: the company's LTM free cash flow plunged to $1.2 billion for the trailing twelve months, vs $25.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025

AMZN's free cash flow decreased, driven primarily by a year-over-year increase of $59.3 billion in purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives. This increase primarily reflects investments in artificial intelligence

And indeed, capex for the quarter soared to $44.2 billion in the first quarter, exceeded analysts’ expectations, a sign that Amazon is seeing higher expenses for the build-out than anticipated.

This means that going forward, AMZN will need to burn through its cash or issue new debt to fund further capex growth. Indicatively, AMZN's debt soared to $119 billion in Q1, nearly doubling from $65.6 billion at the end of 2025.

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has said that the company aims to spend about $200 billion this year — a 56% increase from 2025 — mostly on data centers, including those customized for AI services.

After all that, AMZN shares were slightly lower, largely erasing an earlier kneejerk slide lower as we wait for the company's earnings call