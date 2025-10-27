Amazon Plans To Axe 30,000 Corporate Jobs, Cuts Begin Tuesday

Late in the U.S. cash session, Reuters dropped a startling headline: Amazon is preparing to take a Javier Milei-style axe to its corporate workforce, planning to slash upwards of 30,000 jobs as soon as tomorrow.

Reuters, citing three people familiar with the matter, said the 30,000 corporate job cuts set to begin tomorrow will amount to approximately 10% of Amazon's corporate workforce of about 350,000 employees. However, the cuts represent a relatively small share of the company's total workforce, which includes about 1.55 million warehouse and delivery workers.

The planned layoffs are aimed at reducing costs and reversing pandemic-era overhiring.

If confirmed, this would be Amazon's largest round of layoffs since it cut about 27,000 jobs beginning in late 2022.

Shares of Amazon fell after the report, reversing some gains in the cash session.

Just wait until AI-related job losses begin to pick up for the e-commerce giant...

