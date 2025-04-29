"Never A Consideration" - Amazon Denies Media Claims Of 'Tariff-Tracker'

Update (1155ET): According to CNN (so who knows) - a senior Trump admin official told President Trump about the story, after which Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos following the Punchbowl report that Amazon was considering displaying the cost of US tariffs next to prices on its website. Shortly after the call, an Amazon spokesman released a statement 'clarifying' that the move wasn't considered for the main Amazon site - rather, just 'Amazon Haul.'

"This was never approved and not going to happen," said the spokesperson.

Earlier...

Well that didn't take long...

Amazon has just issued a statement denying PunchBowl's reporting and explaining that showing tariffs costs on the main Amazon site was "never a consideration":

“The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”

Amazon's share price is rebounding on the statement...

Of course, by NOT exposing these numbers (which the leftists and legacy media were cheering so loudly), Jeff Bezos has just shifted the crosshairs once again:

Bezos is once again the second most hated billionaire by the left — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 29, 2025

So did PunchBowl just make this up?

Shares of Amazon tumbled to premarket lows Tuesday after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the company's recent decision to display the effect of tariffs on products a "hostile and political act," adding "why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?"

"It's not a surprise," Leavitt continued, adding "Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm. So this is another reason Americans should buy American."

Watch:

White House calls Amazon's decision to cite Trump tariffs cost on products a "hostile and political act."



"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" pic.twitter.com/fdof5noJp4 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 29, 2025

AMZN shares are trading over 2% lower in the pre-market following the remarks.

The e-commerce giant will soon display how much of an item's cost is derived from tariffs - 'right next to the product's total listed price,' Punchbowl News reported earlier Tuesday.

Of note, companies like Amazon and Shein Group Ltd. are bracing for a 120% tariff on many of their products due to the US government's decision to end the "de minimis" exemption which allowed goods valued at under $800 to pass into the US without tariffs or customs duties.

Why does Amazon refuse to disclose where its crap products from companies with fake names are manufactured. Amazon won’t disclose country of origin, but it knows the exact country-specific tariff? https://t.co/KU7gr6ILMe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 29, 2025

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who attended the press briefing, Amazon's move to highlight tariffs is unfair given that the costs of policies implemented by other administrations (including regulations) aren't being broken out by Amazon.

"The big tax on consumers that goes unnoticed is deregulation or regulation, and we are deregulating and bringing that down," Bessent said. "So you know, from a household income point of view, we would expect real purchasing increases that we’ve seen over the first 100 days, and we would expect that to accelerate."

Needless to say, this "hostile and political" move by Amazon is catching heat...

Executive order mandating that on-line sales identify country of origin for each product. — Carnot's Law (@Len54Len) April 29, 2025