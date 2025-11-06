Amazon's Power Shortage Makes The Case For Why AI Needs Nuclear

As we have been consistently highlighting on Zero Hedge for the better part of the last two years, rapid growth in artificial intelligence and cloud computing is testing America’s electric grid and exposing the urgent need for new, always-available power.

The most recent example highlighted by Bloomberg was a case where Amazon has accused PacifiCorp, a Berkshire Hathaway–owned utility, of failing to deliver enough electricity for four planned data-center campuses in Oregon.



In a complaint to state regulators, the company said PacifiCorp provided too little power to one site, “no power” to a second, and “has refused to even complete its own standard contracting process for the third and fourth Data Center Campuses.” PacifiCorp argues it must protect “customer affordability,” saying: “We are open to ongoing discussions with Amazon to reach a resolution that achieves balanced outcomes for all customers.”

As President Donald Trump pushes to accelerate AI infrastructure, power demand from computing is forecast to more than double in the US by 2035, according to BloombergNEF. Utilities and tech giants now depend on each other — but utilities worry about straining the grid and raising bills if the AI boom falters.

That’s why new nuclear options are gaining attention. Another recent example highlighted by Bloomberg: First American Nuclear Co. plans to build self-sustaining reactors in Indiana to power data centers. The plant will begin with natural gas in 2028, then shift to a 240-megawatt liquid-metal fast reactor by 2032 that can reprocess its own spent fuel.

“Data centers are driving the demand for power,” said CEO Mike Reinboth.

The company aims to deploy six such systems, enough to power 1.5 million homes. Its technology uses lead-bismuth coolant — a design tested for years in Russian submarines. By recycling spent uranium, the reactors would slash waste costs and improve energy security. “The waste actually gives you energy,” said founder Bill Stokes.

From Oregon to Indiana, the message is consistent: digital growth is outpacing the grid. To keep AI running — and keep consumer costs stable — the U.S. will need reliable, scalable power. Nuclear is increasingly stepping in as the only technology that can provide it.