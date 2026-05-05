AMD Dumps & Pumps (To New Record High) After Beat-And-Raise

Just wow...

AMD shares initially puked after results dropped showing top- and bottom-line beats:

EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.29 adjusted expected

Revenue: $10.25 billion vs. $9.89 billion expected

But now they are exploding higher after the second-largest AI chipmaker raised estimates:

For the second quarter, AMD said it expects about $11.2 billion in revenue, versus expectations of $10.52 billion, according to LSEG

That is a new record high...

Revenue jumped 38% from $7.44 billion a year ago, the company said in a release on Tuesday, beating in every segment...

Data center revenue $5.78 billion, +57% y/y, estimate $5.61 billion

Gaming revenue $720 million, +11% y/y, estimate $668.6 million

Client revenue $2.89 billion, +26% y/y, estimate $2.73 billion

Embedded revenue $873 million, +6.1% y/y, estimate $868.4 million

“Looking ahead, we expect server growth to accelerate meaningfully as we scale supply to meet demand,” Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in the statement.

“We delivered an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, with data center now the primary driver of our revenue and earnings growth.”

Oh and in case you didn't see enough beats...

Capital expenditure $389 million, +83% y/y, estimate $215.2 million

Adjusted operating income $2.54 billion, +43% y/y, estimate $2.41 billion

Adjusted operating margin 25% vs. 24% y/y, estimate 24.3%

Free cash flow $2.57 billion vs. $727 million y/y, estimate $2.35 billion

R&D expenses $2.40 billion, +39% y/y, estimate $2.26 billion

Tonight's gains come AFTER AMD's stock has more than tripled over the past year, including a 66% jump so far in 2026.