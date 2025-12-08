Americans Spent $2.6 Billion On OnlyFans In 2025

The United States is now the most OnlyFans-obsessed country on the planet, according to a new global rankings study that is almost certain to fuel debate online. The “OnlyFans Wrapped 2025” report, published by platform search engine OnlyGuider, names the U.S. as both the biggest market overall and home to the most intensely engaged cities anywhere in the world.

While Americans spent an estimated $2.6 billion on OnlyFans in 2025, the report says the country’s dominance is most striking at the city level. Fifteen of the top 20 global cities for per-capita spending are in the U.S., led by Atlanta and Orlando. The report comes days after OnlyFans and TikToker Sophie Rain said she has now earned over $50 million from her content.

Atlanta ranks #1 worldwide, spending $525,476 per 10,000 residents—almost double the national average. In total, the city’s users spent just over $26 million last year. Orlando follows at #2, while Miami, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Las Vegas all rank within the global top ten.

Even the country’s most populous city stands out. New York City alone spent $87.2 million, an amount higher than the annual totals of entire small nations measured in the report.

Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider, said the data leaves no doubt that the U.S. dominates the platform: “If you look at per-capita spend, the global OnlyFans map is basically a cluster of American cities. Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, DC — they’re not just high, they’re world-leading outliers.”

However, the U.S. is no longer the fastest-growing market. U.S. spending growth rose just 2% year over year, compared to 19% in Mexico, 15% across Europe, and 28–32% in emerging markets like parts of Asia and Latin America, suggesting the platform’s next wave of expansion may come from abroad.

The full data set also includes breakdowns for North and South America, along with state, county and city-level numbers. The complete 2025 OnlyFans Wrapped report can be accessed via OnlyGuider’s website.

To determine where the $7.2 Billion OnlyFans economy actually lives, OnlyGuider built a proprietary financial model that triangulates search intent, traffic quality, and audited revenue.