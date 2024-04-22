Americans Struggle The Most In Cities Controlled By Radical Democrats

A new Census Bureau survey highlights the 15 largest US metro areas where residents face the most financial difficulties, almost all of which are under Democratic leadership. This comes as no surprise as issues of elevated inflation, high taxes, soaring violent crime, and a migrant crisis are spiraling out of control across many blue cities.

The survey asked 70,000 respondents between March 5 and April 1 in major metro areas these three questions:

Difficulty paying for usual household expenses, food scarcity, and unable to pay energy bill.

The survey's findings are stark: Riverside, California; Houston, Texas; and Chicago, Illinois, are the top three metro areas with the most financial hardships. All three cities are under Democratic leadership. With the exception of Dallas (#4 on the list) and Miami (#6), the rest of the metro areas are under liberal control.

In addition to the Census Bureau, the latest Beige book from the Federal Reserve found that consumer spending "barely increased" amid weakness in discretionary spending. The consumer is a lot weaker than the White House makes everyone believe with needless propaganda pushed on social media and at press conferences.

Consumers are bearing the brunt of failed Bidenomics: reckless federal spending, disastrous green initiatives, and horrible foreign policy have created a toxic environment for consumers. And now inflation is on the rise.

The takeaway here is to leave blue cities.

This is Philadelphia. A city that’s been run by democrat’s for ages.



People there are using drugs that are turning them into zombies.



This is what is coming to your city if you keep voting for democrats pic.twitter.com/Xdjrb9U7TG — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) April 16, 2024

How did they allow Philadelphia to get this bad? pic.twitter.com/9FkNsxkfMJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2024

These Democrats refuse to look at the consequences of their actions.



This is what happens when one party rule takes over, and their job becomes how to keep their job



No longer by the people, for the people, and of the people



pic.twitter.com/XRP5CwmhkA — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) February 23, 2024

The implosion is only going to get worse.