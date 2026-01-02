America's Top New Year's Resolutions For 2026

Exercising more is top of mind for many Americans making resolutions for 2026.

As Anna Fleck reports, data from a recent survey by Statista shows that close to half of U.S. adults are committing to the fitness goal.

Vows to save more money, eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends and lose weight were the next most commonly cited resolutions this year.

Rounding off the top ten were spending less time on social media (21 percent) and quitting smoking (19 percent).