Anaheim Man Shot After Charging Cop With Shovel Outside Elementary School

Bodycam and dashcam footage show a fatal September 15 confrontation in Anaheim where 36-year-old Rudy Anthony Martinez II was shot after charging an officer with a shovel outside John Marshall Elementary School, according to the NY Post.

Police say the officer responded around 12:45 p.m. to a 911 call about a man, possibly on drugs, wielding a shovel and a brick. As soon as Martinez spotted the patrol car across an intersection, he sprinted toward it, shovel raised.

In the dashcam video, the officer exclaims “oh s–t” before even stepping out of his cruiser. Martinez immediately begins swinging, ignoring repeated commands to “sit down” and warnings of “you’re gonna get shot.”

The NY Post writes that the officer fires two warning shots, but Martinez keeps advancing. The officer then opens fire. “When the officer arrived and encountered the subject, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Anaheim police said in a statement.

"The subject was struck by gunfire, at which point the officer began to render first aid. The subject was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased approximately 30 minutes after arrival. A shovel was recovered at the scene. The officer was not injured during this incident," Anaheim PD said.

The school went into lockdown, though officials said no students witnessed the incident. After the shooting, the officer provided first aid until paramedics arrived. Martinez was taken to a hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later.

