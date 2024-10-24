Angry Democratic Karens Rage-Review PA McDonald's On Yelp After Trump's Successful Campaign Stop

Yelp has been forced to turn off reviews for the McDonald's restaurant that President Trump made an appearance at over the weekend, after being flooded with "numerous negative reviews".

Trump stopped at the McDonald's on E. Street Rd. in Feasterville-Trevose, which closed for a few hours Sunday so Trump could mirror - and openly mock - Vice President Kamala Harris' claim of working at McDonald's in the 1980s.

The visit sparked backlash, prompting Yelp to temporarily freeze the restaurant's review page, according to Patch.

"This business is being monitored by Yelp's Support team for content related to media reports," Yelp's page said.

Patch reports that over 145 reviews were posted before Yelp paused comments with an "unusual activity alert" Tuesday, NBC10 reported. Some comments were vulgar or joking, while others criticized the franchise owner for hosting Trump.

Yelp wrote on the restaurant's page: "This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news."

It continued: "While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events."

"Please note that we apply this same policy regardless of the business and regardless of the topic at issue. Read more on Yelp Support. If you’re here to leave a review based on a first-hand experience with the business, please check back at a later date."

