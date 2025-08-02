Annoyed Italian Farmers Are Now Charging Tourists To Access Instagram Hotspots

In Italy’s Dolomites, farmers are fighting back against the surge of social media–driven tourism by installing turnstiles and charging visitors €5 (about $6) to access scenic areas on private land, according to CNN. The fee applies to some of the most photographed spots in the Alps, including the Seceda ridgeline and the Drei Zinnen (Three Peaks), which have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok.

The move comes in response to a wave of tourists — sometimes numbering up to 4,000 per day — who cross private meadows to get the perfect mountain shot. “So many people come through here every day, everyone goes through our properties and leaves trash,” said Georg Rabanser, a former Italian national snowboarder and landowner, in an interview with Ladin-language magazine La Usc. “Ours was a cry for help.”

Rabanser says the goal wasn’t profit, but attention. “We expected a call from the provincial authorities. But nothing. We only read statements in the newspapers. Gossip; nothing concrete. We haven’t even received warning letters. So we’re moving forward.”

Though Italian law mandates free access to natural parks, including the Dolomites, the landowners say they haven’t faced any official pushback.

Photos of the long queues have spread across social media — ironically drawing even more tourists to the area. As Alpine Club president Carlo Zanella put it: “The media’s been talking about the turnstiles, everyone’s been talking about it. And people go where everyone else goes. We’re sheep.”

CNN reports that local tourism officials argue the issue is being exaggerated. The Santa Cristina Tourist Board, which oversees one area with turnstiles, has hired park rangers to guide tourists, restrict off-trail wandering, and prevent drone use. “Things have improved significantly,” said board president Lukas Demetz. “And even the litter problem isn’t as serious as people say. It’s significantly reduced.”

Still, other regions are following suit with their own crowd-control measures. In the Aosta Valley, private cars are now banned from mountain routes, with hikers required to take shuttle buses. Lake Braies has introduced a €40 car access fee. And in the Piedmont region, only 150 cars can park near the popular Pian del Re peat bog.

South Tyrol’s governor, Arno Kompatscher, has called on Italy’s national government to enact broader restrictions to protect delicate alpine environments and discourage locals from converting homes into short-term rentals.

As overtourism spreads across Italy, mountain communities are no longer alone in pushing back against social media–fueled travel habits.