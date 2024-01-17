Anthony Blinken Stranded In Davos After His Boeing 737 Breaks Down

It's just not Boeing's year

After the recent fiasco involving the Boeing 737 Max, aka the "convertible" model, and the subsequent grounding the last thing the woke aerospace giant needed was more focus to its DEI-inspired airplane production practices (where airplanes are "designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys" but it's all very equitable and anti-white). Alas, that's precisely what it got moments ago when Bloomberg reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was unable to fly home from Davos as scheduled on Wednesday due to a critical error with his aircraft.... which, you may have guessed - is a Boeing 737.

After flying from Davos on helicopters (the gas-free variety, because we all know that the Davos set is very concerned about the environment and CO emissions) and boarding the modified Boeing 737, Blinken and his party were informed that the aircraft had been deemed unsafe to fly. An oxygen leak detected previously could not be remedied.

A smaller jet (supposedly "more private" and even more gas-guzzling, yet one that does not spontaneously become a convertible model mid-air) was being flown to Zurich from Brussels to ferry home the top US diplomat, while many of his aides and members of the press pool had to travel to Washington commercially. Those peasants.

Last September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got stuck in India after a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi after a mechanical fault with his plane. Back in 2018, then German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plane also suffered from a malfunction.