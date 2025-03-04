"Anti-Car Insanity": NYC To Widen 6th Avenue Bike Lanes, Cutting Vehicle Traffic To One Lane And Inviting More Congestion

Now that President Trump has rescinded the congestion fee in New York City, local bureaucrats are doing what they do best: making every problem they can get their hands on worse.

We say that because now it is being reported that the Department of Transportation plans to widen Sixth Avenue’s bike lane from 6 to 10 feet between West 14th and West 35th streets this spring—removing one of four vehicle lanes and inviting gridlock, according to the NY Post.

“This is New York City, not the Tour de France,” said NYC Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola (R-Queens). She blasted the DOT’s “anti-car insanity,” arguing it endangers New Yorkers by slowing emergency responders.

Manhattan activist Maria Danzilo agreed, predicting worse congestion: “Vehicles will have a harder time navigating.” She claimed the change mainly benefits delivery-app companies and e-bike riders, not regular cyclists.

The NY Post writes that the DOT presented its controversial plan Monday, citing a 20.6% rise in bike traffic since 2019 and 345 bike-related injuries, including four deaths. Despite concerns over gridlock and lack of public input, Community Board 5’s transportation committee approved it 10-2.

“DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez’s hypocrisy is off the chart,” said Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens). “What he’s really doing is giving a giant middle finger to hardworking New Yorkers.” He urged Trump to kill congestion pricing and reverse DOT’s street designs, blaming them for worsening traffic.

Trump’s vow to eliminate bike lanes led some to see the plan as retaliation. “It sounds like revenge over Trump weighing in,” said Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising, accusing the DOT of being run by “radical bike nuts” who ignore businesses.

Supporters defended the redesign. StreetsPAC’s Eric McClure said, “Three travel lanes are plenty for free-flowing motor vehicle traffic.” DOT spokesman Scott Gastel claimed it was based on community input and pre-congestion pricing data, insisting it would “specifically address congestion” with no major impact on travel speeds.

Locals weren’t convinced. “It’s a horrible idea,” said Uber driver Madigata Gassama. “They don’t care about anybody.” Chelsea resident Ana Mani fumed, “This city is run by corruption. I hate it. I can’t even park in front of my house, and now they’re removing all these things. It’s dangerous for cyclists, too.”