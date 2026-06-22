Apollo Gates Private Credit Investors For 2nd Quarter As 17% Rush To The Exits

It would appear that the private credit crisis has not, in fact, been contained.

With the software bounce now dead and buried...

Software bounce is over pic.twitter.com/wcKtRt3NaR — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 22, 2026

... amid growing fears that the next round of the SAASpocalypse will be far worse (just look at the spectacular implosion in Accenture stock), the private credit firms that had tons of Software exposure ("but muh cash flows") are once again in the market's crosshairs, and after first Cliffwater, then Blackrock gated investors as redemptions requests soared even more in Q2 compared to the already skyhigh levels in Q1, today it was the turn of Private Equity giant Apollo Global Management to join the club and again limiting withdrawal requests from its largest non-traded private credit fund for retail investors, as broader concerns about the asset class persist.

Apollo Debt Solutions, which has roughly $25 billion in assets, capped withdrawals at 5% of outstanding shares on Monday after investors asked to redeem 16.8%, according to a shareholder letter first seen by Bloomberg. Redemption requests in Q2 were more than 5% higher than the 11.2% investors wanted to pull in the first quarter when they were gated for the first time.

As shown in the chart below, for those hoping that Q2 redemption requests would moderate, well... the trend is not your friend.

The fund, taking rare delight in glorious irony, reported that it has generated an 8.1% total net return since it was launched, which however does not appear to have impressed its shareholders who instead want their money and are capped at 5% of it.

As we reported previously, private credit icon Cliffwater faced requests to pull 17% of shares from its flagship fund, while the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, received about 13% earlier this month. Both funds enforced a 5% cap for their BDCs.

Apollo President Jim Zelter predicted - correctly - in May that redemptions from BDCs will continue for the next two quarters following a turbulent first quarter for the sector, and that such requests could even increase. Spoiler alert: when software stock puke again, and when BDCs write down their SAAS loans form par to their fair value of plus or minus 0, not only will the requests increase, there may come a day when there is a literal run on the private credit bank, with crowds of people gathering across various lobbies on Park Avenue demanding their money (good luck folks).