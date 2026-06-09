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Apple's Aura Is Starting To Crack

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Apple isn’t in trouble. The company still generates enormous amounts of cash, the iPhone remains one of the most successful consumer products ever created, and its business continues to grow. If you forced me to choose one ecosystem to live in for the next decade, I’d still probably choose Apple’s. But for the first time in a very long time, the company appears to be showing signs of something investors haven’t had to worry about for years: imperfection.

And in a world where Apple is eventually dethroned as one of the best companies in human history, the fall from grace would start with the smallest of signs. The smallest aberrations. The smallest…imperfections.

What made Apple special over the last two decades wasn’t necessarily its ability to invent products first. It was the company’s uncanny ability to enter markets late and still produce the best version of whatever it was building. The iPod wasn’t the first MP3 player, the iPhone wasn’t the first smartphone, and the Apple Watch wasn’t the first smartwatch. Apple repeatedly demonstrated that it could arrive after everyone else, simplify the experience, and ultimately dominate.

That’s why the company’s recent stumbles are worth paying attention to.

The first is artificial intelligence. In February of 2025, I wrote about a simple interaction I had with Siri while washing dishes. Curious about whether all the hype surrounding AI had finally filtered down into products I actually used, I asked my Apple HomePod a straightforward question: “How many days are in February?” Instead of answering, Siri informed me that it couldn’t help and offered to send web search results to my phone.

So imagine my surprise when I asked Siri how many days were in the month of February, and she retorted: “I’m sorry, I can’t answer that right now. Here are some responses I found on the web. Would you like me to send them to your phone?”

“Are you f**king kidding me?” I thought to myself.

I guess the joke is on me. What a fool I’ve been. I’ve been watching the news about artificial intelligence and commenting on how it relates to the stock market for more than a year now. Yet by prompting my Apple product with just a simple query, it responded as though I was asking for it to mine all the bitcoin in the world in under a second… and make me a turkey and Swiss on white bread with mayo at the same time.

At the time, the interaction felt ridiculous. The entire technology sector was busy explaining how artificial intelligence was about to transform civilization, yet Apple’s digital assistant couldn’t answer a question that most elementary school students know by memory. Looking back, that experience may have been more representative of Apple’s position than I realized.

Over the last two years, competitors like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta have pushed aggressively forward while Apple has struggled to establish itself as a leader in the AI race. Recent reporting from Bloomberg suggests the company itself recognized the severity of the problem. According to the report, senior executives held internal discussions in early 2025 focused specifically on Apple’s AI shortcomings and the company’s growing concern that it had fallen behind. Whether or not one agrees with every detail of the reporting, the broader point remains difficult to ignore: Apple found itself reacting to a technological shift rather than driving it.

The second warning sign was Vision Pro. From the moment the headset was unveiled, I was skeptical…not because the technology wasn’t impressive, but because I couldn’t envision a realistic use case that would cause normal people to wear it regularly. Apple’s greatest successes have always integrated seamlessly into existing human behavior. The iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all solved obvious problems and fit naturally into daily life. Vision Pro felt different. It felt like extraordinary engineering searching for a compelling consumer need. And it looked…f**king ridiculous.

The market’s response seems to have validated those concerns. Even supporters of the product generally describe it as a technological achievement rather than a commercial success. That’s an important distinction. Apple has historically excelled not just at building advanced products, but at building products people actually want. Vision Pro may ultimately evolve into something, but the first iteration did not look like the next iPhone.

And now, even some of Apple’s smaller decisions feel slightly out of character. The dedicated camera button on newer iPhones is a trivial example, but it’s illustrative. Instead of simplifying the user experience, the feature often seems to complicate it. I find myself accidentally triggering functions I don’t want far more often than I intentionally use the button. The issue isn’t the button itself; it’s what the button represents. Under Steve Jobs and Jony Ive, Apple’s philosophy often revolved around removing friction. More recently, some products feel as though features are being added simply because they can be.

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And now, as Apple prepares for a transition beyond Tim Cook, these questions become even more important.

Cook’s tenure will almost certainly go down as one of the most successful runs in corporate history. When he took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, Apple was worth roughly $350 billion. Today, it is measured in trillions. Under his leadership, the company transformed from a hardware giant into an ecosystem giant, built a services business that generates tens of billions in recurring revenue annually, expanded the wearables category, deepened customer loyalty, and became arguably the most important company in global capital markets.

In many respects, Cook accomplished the impossible. He inherited the most iconic CEO in modern business history and somehow made the company larger, more profitable, and more dominant. But the next CEO, John Ternus, won’t have the luxury of simply extending an existing winning streak.

For the first time in decades, Apple appears to be entering a new era with a few questions hanging over it. The company was late to recognize the significance of generative AI and has spent the last two years playing catch-up. Vision Pro, despite being an impressive technical achievement, failed to become the next great consumer platform many had hoped for.

Even some of Apple’s smaller product decisions increasingly feel evolutionary rather than revolutionary. Like Genmoji, for example. It’s clever, but it strikes me as the kind of novelty you use three times, show your friends once, and then never think about again. And what is that going to do for me when something functional and simple, like dictation while using AirPods, still doesn’t work.

None of these developments are existential. Apple still possesses the strongest ecosystem in consumer technology, a fiercely loyal customer base, and a services business that provides enormous stability and recurring cash flow. The company remains one of the world’s great businesses.

But maintaining dominance is often harder than achieving it in the first place.

The challenge facing Apple’s next leader isn’t fixing a broken company. It’s preserving the company’s king-of-the-hill status at a moment when competitors are moving quickly, artificial intelligence is reshaping the technology landscape, and Apple’s aura of inevitability has started to show the smallest of cracks.

That’s why Apple is worth watching. Not because it’s collapsing, but because the warning signs that precede corporate stagnation are often subtle at first. A missed trend here. A disappointing product launch there. A culture that gradually shifts from setting the agenda to reacting to it.

Apple may very well right the ship and remain the dominant technology company for another generation. Betting against the company has been a losing proposition for most of the last quarter century. But investors should keep an eye on it nonetheless.

Every great company eventually faces the question of whether it can continue defining the future or whether it will begin living off the success of its past. Apple hasn’t jumped the shark. It hasn’t lost its edge. It hasn’t surrendered its crown.

But AI is definitely the future, and Apple isn’t there yet. So, for the first time in a very long time, however, it’s reasonable to wonder if the cracks in Apple’s aura will become permanent down the road.

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