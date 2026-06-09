Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Apple isn’t in trouble. The company still generates enormous amounts of cash, the iPhone remains one of the most successful consumer products ever created, and its business continues to grow. If you forced me to choose one ecosystem to live in for the next decade, I’d still probably choose Apple’s. But for the first time in a very long time, the company appears to be showing signs of something investors haven’t had to worry about for years: imperfection.

And in a world where Apple is eventually dethroned as one of the best companies in human history, the fall from grace would start with the smallest of signs. The smallest aberrations. The smallest…imperfections.

What made Apple special over the last two decades wasn’t necessarily its ability to invent products first. It was the company’s uncanny ability to enter markets late and still produce the best version of whatever it was building. The iPod wasn’t the first MP3 player, the iPhone wasn’t the first smartphone, and the Apple Watch wasn’t the first smartwatch. Apple repeatedly demonstrated that it could arrive after everyone else, simplify the experience, and ultimately dominate.

That’s why the company’s recent stumbles are worth paying attention to.

The first is artificial intelligence. In February of 2025, I wrote about a simple interaction I had with Siri while washing dishes. Curious about whether all the hype surrounding AI had finally filtered down into products I actually used, I asked my Apple HomePod a straightforward question: “How many days are in February?” Instead of answering, Siri informed me that it couldn’t help and offered to send web search results to my phone.

So imagine my surprise when I asked Siri how many days were in the month of February, and she retorted: “I’m sorry, I can’t answer that right now. Here are some responses I found on the web. Would you like me to send them to your phone?” “Are you f**king kidding me?” I thought to myself. I guess the joke is on me. What a fool I’ve been. I’ve been watching the news about artificial intelligence and commenting on how it relates to the stock market for more than a year now. Yet by prompting my Apple product with just a simple query, it responded as though I was asking for it to mine all the bitcoin in the world in under a second… and make me a turkey and Swiss on white bread with mayo at the same time.

At the time, the interaction felt ridiculous. The entire technology sector was busy explaining how artificial intelligence was about to transform civilization, yet Apple’s digital assistant couldn’t answer a question that most elementary school students know by memory. Looking back, that experience may have been more representative of Apple’s position than I realized.

Over the last two years, competitors like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta have pushed aggressively forward while Apple has struggled to establish itself as a leader in the AI race. Recent reporting from Bloomberg suggests the company itself recognized the severity of the problem. According to the report, senior executives held internal discussions in early 2025 focused specifically on Apple’s AI shortcomings and the company’s growing concern that it had fallen behind. Whether or not one agrees with every detail of the reporting, the broader point remains difficult to ignore: Apple found itself reacting to a technological shift rather than driving it.

The second warning sign was Vision Pro. From the moment the headset was unveiled, I was skeptical…not because the technology wasn’t impressive, but because I couldn’t envision a realistic use case that would cause normal people to wear it regularly. Apple’s greatest successes have always integrated seamlessly into existing human behavior. The iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all solved obvious problems and fit naturally into daily life. Vision Pro felt different. It felt like extraordinary engineering searching for a compelling consumer need. And it looked…f**king ridiculous.

The market’s response seems to have validated those concerns. Even supporters of the product generally describe it as a technological achievement rather than a commercial success. That’s an important distinction. Apple has historically excelled not just at building advanced products, but at building products people actually want. Vision Pro may ultimately evolve into something, but the first iteration did not look like the next iPhone.