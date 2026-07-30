Archegos 2.0? Star AI Investor Dumps Assets To Citadel After Massive Levered Bets Blow Up

Update (1130ET): The Wall Street Journal reports that Situational Awareness, the highflying artificial-intelligence-focused hedge-fund firm, sold the bulk of its stock portfolio to Ken Griffin's investment firm Citadel after suffering deep losses, according to people familiar with the matter.

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Update (1000ET): Situational Awareness has exited all of their public investments, CNBC’s David Faber reports on air, citing people familiar with the situation.

Faber reports that the liquidation was done “through one enormous trade."

Roughly two-thirds of the assets under management at Situational Awareness were public equities, both that he owned on the long side and that he was shorting, Faber says.

That could help explain the panic bid in Nasdaq this morning, as investors may believe the overhang from this unwind is over...

...do you really think that Leopold was the only 'smartest man in the room' that was using TRS to massively lever into momentum?

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In 2020/2021, one fund almost single-handedly used massive amounts of leverage to drive several big media and tech stocks dramatically higher.

That fund - Archegos - run by the now infamous Bill Hwang - used Total Return Swaps (TRS) to build massive levered positions on the back of de minimus capital (and even more notably, without everyone seeing how much he really owns because these were 'off-balance-sheet' swaps).

For a while, everything was awesome.

The prime brokers were earning their interest and Archegos was making bank, Hwang was a genius, as the shares rose on the back of their own virtuous buying circle.

But then, one day in March 2021, one of his big stocks (ViacomCBS) suddenly drops a lot because the company sold more shares.

The banks came knocking for some more collateral to cover the losses (which were huge due to the leverage), but Archegos didn't have the cash (and they had been using TRS from a number of brokers - none of which knew about - creating a systemic crisis).

The prime brokers were forced to liquidate the holdings (first one to sell wins), and the result was the escalator up in shares became an elevator down (see chart above) in a number of the names that Archegos was holding.

Since then we have had a few scares, but in general, banks have improved their risk management process (a number of risk managers were fired over Archegos).

But, the money that primes can make from the interest and the incessant momentum of the AI bubble perhaps became too much to miss out on... especially when you know other competitors are doing 'the thing'.

All of which brings us to the last month...

About six weeks ago, we raised a big red flag that something was going on as soaring funding costs suggested the banks were offering significant leverage...

Unprecedented surge in S&P funding costs by dealers lending out futures and Total Return Swaps (remember Archegos) to institutional clients. Think of it as lending costs for long positions. pic.twitter.com/x9KQu4r9MK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 15, 2026

The last few weeks have seen dramatic unwinds of a number of the highest-flying AI-related names (and the total collapse of momentum)...

Put those two things together and we smelled a TRS-Tantrum.

Overnight, we may have found the first culprit caught in this over-levered trap.

Situational Awareness, a hedge fund launched by former OpenAI employee Leopold Aschenbrenner that manages around $20 billion, is seeking new money after facing losses linked to declining AI stocks, the Financial Times reported.

Situational Awareness (SA) said in an investor letter dated July 24 outlining its half-year performance that it had "not been immune" to the market moves, including in Asia, but added that the dynamic had created opportunities for investment, the FT reported. The hedge fund was up 439% on a net basis this year through the end of June, the paper said.

The fund engaged existing investors and lenders in discussions on raising capital, according to the FT, which cited unidentified people briefed on the matter.

“PS. At times we call out opportunities that seem like a particularly good time to add funds, if you have been waiting for one,” he said in the investor letter, seen by the FT, which was sent in recent days and offered the ability to invest new cash on August 1.

Some investors have been offered the option to purchase assets in its portfolio, the newspaper added.

The talks were described as ad-hoc by one of the people.

As Bloomberg reports, some of the fund’s largest holdings have slumped in recent weeks.

Shares of AI-focused cloud platform Nebius Group NV, in which the fund disclosed a multi-billion-dollar position in May, have dropped 48% from a peak last month, wiping around $35 billion from the company’s market value.

In March, Situational reported a large position in Sandisk Corp., which has fallen 56% in just over a month, and another in SharonAI Holdings Inc., which is down by a similar margin since mid-June.

Do those charts look familiar?

Look again at the PARA chart at the top - pumped and dumped by Archegos.

CNBC's David Faber reported this morning that several of the firm’s prime brokers - including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase - have been working with the fund as it seeks to meet margin requirements or reduce positions in an orderly fashion, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The brokers have been marketing a group of the firm’s holdings on both the long and short side for sale prior to today’s start of trading, according to people familiar with the situation.

These reports have been denied by the fund.

Martin Shkreli (consider the source), confirms that SA is down 50% MTD and that Goldman is liquidating...

Rumors:

SALP down more than 50% MTD

SALP was up 200% YTD and is now down more than 30%

GSCO has liquidated some SALP positions



Source: Godel News

*want to be clear we wish SALP well and hope all of our clients and non-clients do great. just reporting what we're hearing. https://t.co/zcmVNNCK94 — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) July 29, 2026

In around 15 days, the next set of 13Fs will drop and we will discover which dealers have the most TRS exposure on their books.

As a reminder, Bill Hwang was sentenced to 18 years in prison...