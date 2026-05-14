Are Markets F***ed? Collum And Pomboy To Address Everything Bubble

As the S&P continues to reach new highs in the mid 7000s, leaving the COVID era 3000s as a forgotten fevered dream… and AI euphoria fueling increasingly speculative bets across Wall Street and Main Street, the sane among us need to ask the question: when will reality hit?

In tonight’s ZeroHedge debate, hosted by the legendary Dave Collum, Macro Mavens founder Stephanie Pomboy and Michael Lebowitz will break down the most dangerously overvalued sectors of today’s market. From AI to private credit… and debate how, when, and where the unwind may begin.

Nasdaq is up almost 30% since the end of March. Howbowdah? — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) May 13, 2026

The discussion will examine whether the AI boom has become detached from economic reality, whether Nvidia’s 43 PE ratio makes any sense, and whether private credit gating is the canary in the coal mine. With liquidity tightening beneath the surface and credit conditions deteriorating, Collum and the gang will discuss ways to preserve wealth before the cycle turns.

The conversation will also focus heavily on the Federal Reserve’s next chapter under incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, whose prior statements indicate a hawkish stance… but that’s been true of past chairs before they held the helm. Is Warsh a genuine monetary hawk willing to tolerate market pain to restore credibility to the dollar and contain inflation? Or will he ultimately cave under political and financial pressure like Jerome Powell during COVID?

However, let's not forget that Warsh voted for QE and bailouts and parroted Bernanke's nonsense during the GFC. — Michael Lebowitz, CFA (@michaellebowitz) April 21, 2026

For investors trying to position themselves ahead of what could be the next major repricing event, or for those who just want to hear about how horrible the economy really is… join Collum, Pomboy, and Lebowitz this evening.

The debate will stream live on the ZH X account and homepage at 7pm ET. See you there.