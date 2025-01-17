Arrested LA Arson Suspect Says He Just "Liked The Smell Of Burning Leaves"

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said this week that an arson suspect who was arrested Tuesday in Pacoima told police he had started small fires because he "liked the smell of burning leaves."

Police detained a suspect around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after a citizen extinguished a fire and held him near Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards, according to ABC7.

The man, whose name was not released, was booked on suspicion of arson. Later, around 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of multiple trash fires near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

"The suspect admitted to setting multiple fires that day and stated that she enjoyed causing chaos and destruction," McDonnell said.

"As we continue to manage this historic, catastrophic event, we want to express our gratitude to everyone who has provided tips and remained vigilant in keeping the city safe," he continued.

The ABC7 report said that firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and officers arrested the suspect, unrelated to the Eaton and Palisades fires. Authorities have also arrested dozens for looting, burglary, curfew violations, and one person for impersonating a firefighter.

Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman pledged swift consequences for lawbreakers and is investigating price gouging, calling it "despicable" for exploiting vulnerable people.

Reports of charity and insurance scams have also surfaced, prompting warnings to verify charities and avoid cash or bitcoin donations.