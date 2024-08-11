print-icon
print-icon

ATF Dispatched After McMansion Explodes Near Baltimore

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024 - 06:35 PM

A McMansion in Harford County, Maryland, exploded on Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality at the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air.

Harford County Fire and EMS Association spokesman Jeffrey Sexton told WBAL TV that emergency dispatchers received a call early this morning reporting a natural gas leak at the house. Shortly after, their hotlines were flooded with reports of an explosion. 

Local utility company Baltimore Gas and Electric was aware of the NatGas leak, and contractors were on-site at the time of the explosion that obliterated the house and damaged surrounding structures in the neighborhood.

"This is one of the largest explosions I've seen, especially in Harford County," Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire told WBAL.

Emergency officials said one of the workers and a neighbor were injured. The deceased victim's identity has not been released. 

The home was for sale at the time. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the homeowner was inside during the incident. 

Alkire added that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is en route to the scene. 

0
Loading...