ATF Dispatched After McMansion Explodes Near Baltimore

A McMansion in Harford County, Maryland, exploded on Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality at the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air.

Harford County Fire and EMS Association spokesman Jeffrey Sexton told WBAL TV that emergency dispatchers received a call early this morning reporting a natural gas leak at the house. Shortly after, their hotlines were flooded with reports of an explosion.

Neighborhood doorbell camera captured the sound of a house exploding in the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air on Sunday morning.



Local utility company Baltimore Gas and Electric was aware of the NatGas leak, and contractors were on-site at the time of the explosion that obliterated the house and damaged surrounding structures in the neighborhood.

One of our viewers, Sam Casale, sent us this drone video captured minutes after a home on Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air reportedly exploded killing at least one person. You can see the home is reduced to rubble. Firefighters are still searching the debris.

"This is one of the largest explosions I've seen, especially in Harford County," Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire told WBAL.

Update on apparent house explosion. Volunteer Firefighters continue to search for victims. No current public threat. @HarfordCoDES Special Operations is responding with special equipment to search the rubble.



Update on apparent house explosion. Volunteer Firefighters continue to search for victims. No current public threat. Special Operations is responding with special equipment to search the rubble. Media staging is Abingdon Library 2510 South Tollgate Road, Abingdon.

Emergency officials said one of the workers and a neighbor were injured. The deceased victim's identity has not been released.

The home was for sale at the time. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the homeowner was inside during the incident.

Alkire added that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is en route to the scene.