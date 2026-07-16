Baltic Leaders Claim Moscow Eyeing Wave Of Infrastructure Attacks In Europe

NATO's 'eastern flank' members are at it again, seeking to hype an imminent Russian threat which they now say will target their critical infrastructure.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuanian and Latvia have joined together and issued a dire warning over an impending plot on Wednesday, citing intelligence reports.

"We are talking about energy and transport infrastructure, facilities where damage could... disrupt the functioning of the entire energy system," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a joint press conference in Vilnius, alongside his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics.

"This planning is taking place at the highest level, effectively in Moscow," Nauseda stated.

And Rinkevics followed by asserting, "Even without a total Ukrainian victory, Russia may indirectly test Article 5 and response mechanisms at the alliance and European Union levels," he said.

via Latvian Presidency's office

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly disputed the allegations that Russia is planning sabotage operations or some kind of invasion of Europe..

"This is just another fresh batch of scare stories designed to keep the brainwashing going and prepare the population for further militarization," he said.

Baltic governments have especially been warning about a Russian 'invasion' in some form or the other going back years into the Ukraine war.

Even lower security officials have chimed in, for example back in 2025, Renatas Požéla, head of Lithuania’s fire and rescue service, warned:

"It is possible that we will see a massive army along the Baltic borders with the obvious goal of conquering all three countries within three days to a week."

In that prior instance he was talking about Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Their leaders and officials have been among the most outspoken anti-Russia hawks throughout the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow has long insisted that it has no intention of invading any EU or NATO member state. Tensions have soared, however, due to somewhat frequent drone incursions into European territory. But the Kremlin has said these are chiefly Ukrainian drones spilling over.