Banks' Usage Of The Fed's Emergency Facility Hits New Record High As Money-Market Fund Inflows Resume
After last week's brief (and small) dip, US money-market funds saw inflows once again last week, adding $14.4BN to reach a new record high of $5.5TN...
Source: Bloomberg
Retail funds saw inflows for the 19th straight month (+3.5BN) and Institutional funds returned to inflows (+10.9BN) after a $10.1BN outflow last week...
Source: Bloomberg
Although bank deposits did see significant outflows last week, the decoupling between money-market fund inflows and bank deposits continues...
Source: Bloomberg
The Fed's balance sheet shrank by $17.75BN last week to its lowest sicne July 2021...
Source: Bloomberg
The Fed's QT continues with $13.9BN of securities sold last week to its lowest level since June 2021...
Source: Bloomberg
Usage of The Fed's emergency funding facility for banks reached a new record high of $108BN (up $144MN last week)...
Source: Bloomberg
Breaking down the details of the H/4/1...
MBS down $24BN as a result of QT
Discount window usage up $700MM to $2.9BN
BTFP up $150MM to $107.5BN, new record high
Other credit extensions (FDIC loans) down $2.8BN to $134.4BN
Finally, while US equity markets were lower in August, they remain notably divergent from their historical relationship with bank reserves at The Fed...
Source: Bloomberg
We leave you with one thought - in 6 months and counting, America's 'smaller' banks will need to find that $100-billion plus from somewhere as that is when the BTFP bailout program ends (theoretically). Will regional bank balance sheets be stabilized by then? They better hope for a serious recession to smash yields back down (and TSY prices up).