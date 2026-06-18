Barnacle Scrapers Cash In As Persian Gulf Shipping Bottleneck Eases

Demand for commercial divers who clean ship hulls has surged as vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf prepare to leave following a tentative US-Iran peace agreement reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg.

According to Captain Manandeep Singh Kukreja of Prominence Shipping Services, requests for hull-cleaning crews have increased more than 30-fold since the announcement. Fees for cleaning a single vessel could rise up to 60%, from about $5,000 to $8,000.

Bloomberg reports that around 600 ships remain stuck in the Gulf after more than three months of disruption. Many have accumulated algae, slime, and barnacles, which can prevent entry into ports due to invasive-species concerns.

“The next 30 days, it’s going to be like striking gold for diving companies,” Kukreja said. “Everyone wants to get out of Hormuz and get back to earning money.”

“They’re going to make the best out of this opportunity. It’s a no-brainer that they will hike their prices.”

Cleaning needs vary by vessel. Some ships require only light slime removal, while others need extensive barnacle scraping after months in the warm Gulf waters.

The surge in demand for hull-cleaning crews reflects the broader disruption caused by months of conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.

Since fighting erupted in late February, hundreds of vessels have been stranded in the Persian Gulf, disrupting oil shipments, driving up shipping and insurance costs, and creating the largest interruption to global energy flows in decades. As a tentative peace deal raises hopes that traffic can resume, shipowners are racing to prepare vessels for departure, underscoring the scale of the operational and financial fallout from more than three months of turmoil in the region.