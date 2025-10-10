Base-Jumpers, Squatters, & Illegal Activity: Yosemite Becoming The "Wild West" Amidst Government Shutdown

Just over a week into the Oct. 1 government shutdown, Yosemite National Park has seen a surge of illegal activity — from BASE jumping off El Capitan to unpermitted ascents of Half Dome’s cables, according to SF Gate.

“It’s like the Wild Wild West,” said John DeGrazio, founder of YExplore Yosemite Adventures. While he has long encountered permit violators on Half Dome, he said the shutdown has emboldened visitors: “These people are counting on no enforcement because of the shutdown.”

With rangers furloughed, enforcement is scarce. A park employee told SFGATE only one wilderness ranger — actually a volunteer — is currently patrolling. “There are lots of squatters in the campgrounds,” the employee said. “There are lots of people that truly believe they can do whatever they want because of the lack of rangers. They’ve told us.”

The report says videos circulating online show hikers climbing the Half Dome cables without permits and cutting past long lines. In a Facebook post, one woman admitted doing the hike without a permit and finding “no ranger guarding” the Sub Dome checkpoint.

The behavior frustrates rule-abiding hikers. “Sadly, this gives hikers a bad name and frustrates the ones who do go through the proper channels,” said Aaron Willits, a nurse who has climbed Half Dome four times.

“As a health care worker, it makes me sad that those who break the rules do not consider the potential danger you put others in who may need to rescue you or recover your body.”

Despite warnings from the Department of the Interior that “emergency services will be limited” during the shutdown, risk-taking appears to be on the rise. BASE jumping, banned in Yosemite since the 1960s, has resurfaced.

On Instagram, climber Charles Winstead posted a video of jumpers set to “Free Bird,” writing: “More base jumpers! Definitely feeling some freedom to flout the rules due to the shut down. Second group today.”