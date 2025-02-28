"Bat Lady" Research Team In Wuhan 'Find' COVID-Like Virus That Can Infect Humans

Authored by Eva Fu via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Chinese researchers, led by a virologist whose work had fueled concerns about a possible COVID-19 lab leak, have discovered a new bat coronavirus that is similar to the one that causes COVID-19, and that is capable of infecting humans.

An aerial view of the P4 laboratory (C) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on May 27, 2020. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

The virus, called HKU5-CoV-2, can enter human cells through the ACE2 receptor, the same gateway for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that sparked a global pandemic five years ago, according to a study recently published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell.

The lead researcher is Shi Zhengli, who, for years, led work on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab that has been under scrutiny amid ongoing questions about the origins of COVID-19.

The researchers collected nearly 1,000 anal swabs from pipistrellus bats across five Chinese provinces and took them to the state-owned Wuhan research institute.

The virus belongs to a distinct lineage of coronaviruses that also include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus. Lab experiments indicate this virus strain may infect a wide range of mammals. The HKU5-CoV-2 has the potential to jump from one species to another, researchers said, noting the recent detection of viral sequences closely related to HKU5-CoV in farmed minks.

The virus doesn’t enter human cells as readily as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, suggesting the risk of its “emergence in human populations should not be exaggerated,” the paper states. The researchers also identified antibodies and antiviral drugs that target the virus.

Findings about the virus raised concerns from Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist and laboratory director at Rutgers University’s Waksman Institute of Microbiology, who has been critical of the Wuhan Institute’s virus experiments.

“In nature, this virus poses minimal threat to humans,” he told The Epoch Times on Feb. 25.

“However, [with] laboratory enhancement of transmissibility or pathogenicity, this virus could create a highly extremely threatening new bioweapons agent and pandemic pathogen.”

China is currently experiencing a surge of human metapneumovirus cases while the regime continues to resist international probes of the origin of COVID-19.

In January, the CIA became the third U.S. executive agency to back the theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus might have come from a Chinese lab.

Ebright expressed concern that the newly discovered virus is being reported and researched by Shi, given her past line of research that he described as “reckless.”

Pandemic research nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, which has used federal grants to support bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab, received an official funding ban in January from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The House Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic said its investigation found the U.S. group had been facilitating lab experiments in Wuhan that enhance coronavirus features, including through gain of function research.

The Chinese foreign ministry, in a Feb. 12 press conference, denied that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has engaged in gain of function studies of coronavirus.

Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on Feb. 23, 2017. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Shi left her former facility and joined Guangzhou National Laboratory as a researcher in May 2024. The lab was set up in 2021 to focus on significant respiratory diseases and their prevention, according to its website.

The virologist has posted hiring notices for postdoctoral researchers to join her team to study emerging infectious diseases, molecular epidemiology, cross-species viral transmission, and molecular mechanisms of pneumonia from respiratory viral infections.

A dozen researchers from the Wuhan Institute, along with six from her current lab, were coauthors of the February research paper.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was aware of the Cell study but “there is no reason to believe it currently poses a concern to public health.”

“The publication referenced demonstrates that the bat virus can use a human protein to enter cells in the laboratory, but they have not detected infections in humans,” Paul Prince, a spokesperson for the center, told The Epoch Times.

He added that the agency will “continue to monitor viral disease activity and provide important updates to the public.”

The Epoch Times reached out to Shi for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.