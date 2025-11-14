print-icon
print-icon

Berkshire Builds $4.9 Billion Stake In Alphabet; Adds To Chevron; Sells More Apple And Bank of America

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

With less than two months left until the Berkshire Hathway becomes just another company after the 95-year-old Warren Buffett exits as CEO at the end of the year, there is still some (waning) interest in what this massive long only fund with a record $382 billion in cash, is buying and selling, or as we recently discussed, mostly selling. Which is why today's 13F deadline is usually a reason for the Berkshire faithful to promptly check out the company's latest stock holdings on Edgar.com.

What it showed was a total of $267.3 billion in long-only positions, an increase of $10 billion from the previous quarter, with, a handful of notable changes. 

Most notable was that in Q3, Berkshire acquired 17.9 million shares of Google parent Alphabet, the first time it has accumulated a position in the search engine,  while further trimming its holdings in Bank of America by 7% to 568 million shares, and Apple by 15% shares to 238 million shares or $60.6 billion as of Nov 30. At this rate, Apple which has been a mainstay at the top of Berkshire's investments, will soon be surpassed by #2, American Express, which was untouched for another quarter at 151.6 million shares, or roughly $50 billion.

Berkshire’s Alphabet stake, representing 0.31% of the outstanding shares, was worth $4.3 billion as of Sept 30, and about $4.9 billion as of the market close on Friday.

Some other notable movers, starting with additions:

  • Added 20.2 million shares of Chevron, boosting the value of that holding to $19 billion at the end of the quarter. 
  • Added 4.3 million shares of insurer Chubb, boosting the value of that holding to $8.8 billion 
  • Added 400K shares of Coke, bringing the total value to $26.5 billion.
  • Added 497.9K shares of Capital One, bringing the total value to $1.5 billion
  • Added 348K shares of Dominos Pizza, bringing the total value to $1.3 billion

And the reductions:

  • Sold 41.8 million shares of Apple, reducing the value of that holding to $60.7 billion at the end of the quarter. 
  • Sold 42.2 million shares of Bank of America, reducing the value of that holding to $29.3 billion 
  • Sold 1.6 million shares of Davita, reducing the value of that holding to $4.3 billion 
  • Sold 4.3 million shares of Verisign, reducing the value of that holding to $2.5 billion 
  • Sold 1.1 million shares of Constellation Bands, reducing the value of that holding to $1.8 billion 

Buffett also liquidated his entire small stake in DR Horton, which stayed on the books for a very brief 3 months, after it was initiated in Q2, 2025. However it wasn't a complete homebuilder capitulation, as Berkshire added a tiny 2,007 shares to its holdings in Lennar. 

Overall, as noted previously, the company was a net seller of equities during the period, offloading $6.1 billion of stocks. 

Buffett, 95, who will step down as CEO at year-end, has been finding ways to deploy some of Berkshire’s gargantuan cash pile, which rose to a record $382 billion at the end of the quarter. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate recently reached a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s petrochemical business for $9.7 billion and acquired a $1.6 billion stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc.

The full summary of his holdings is below.

Source

 

