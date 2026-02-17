Berkshire Dumps Most Of Its Amazon Shares, Sells More Apple And BofA; Buys Small New York Times Position

In Warren Buffett's last quarter as CEO of Berkshire, the Omaha conglomerate slashed several key positions, most notably Amazon which was reduced by over 77%, as well as core holdings Apple and Bank of America, while adding modestly to a handful of stakes such as Chevron and Chubb, and entering a tiny new position in the New York Times, the just published 13F for Q4 2025 revealed.

Berkshire's most notable moves were all sales, led by a 7.7 million share dump of AMZN, a 77.2% drop in Berkshire's holdings, to just 2.28 million shares from 10 million as of Q3. Berkshire first bought a stake in Amazon in 2019; at the time Buffett said that despite his historical aversion to technology stocks, he’d been “an idiot for not buying” the online retail giant’s shares sooner. Six years later, Buffett - or whoever runs the stockpiking there - has clearly decided they would be an idiot to keep holding on to Amazon.

Also in Q4, Berkshire continued cutting its stakes in Apple (its largest holding) and Bank of America (its 3rd largest position), trimming these by 4.3% and 8.9% to 227.9 million shares and 517.3 million shares, respectively. Buffett first started cutting those positions in 2024, after initiating the AAPL position in 2015.

Other holdings that were trimmed included Davita, Constellation Brands, AON, Pool and Liberty Latin.

It wasn't all sales: in Q4, Berkshire increased its stakes in oil producer Chevron and insurance firm Chubb during the period, to 6.5% and 8.7%, respectively. The conglomerate unveiled its initial investment in Chubb in May 2024, after secretly building it the previous year. Chubb’s shares rose roughly 11% over the fourth quarter after a trade publication reported that the firm made an informal approach to buy American International Group. Berkshire also added modestly to its Dominos Pizza stake.

Berkshire also launched a small new position in New York Times, adding 5.1 million shares valued at $352 million at the end of Q4, making it Berkshire's 29th largest holding out of 38.

Buffett, who stepped down as CEO at the end of 2025, appeared to be back on the hunt for purchases in recent quarters, reaching a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum's petrochemical business for $9.7 billion and building a $5.6 billion stake in Alphabet. Both positions were unchanged in Q4.

The full breakdown of Berkshire's Q4 13F is below.

Source: Edgar