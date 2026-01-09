"Screwing Us Over... Again": Shale Producers Furious Over Trump's Venezuela Plan To Lower Crude Prices

President Trump is meeting with oil bosses on Friday, but shale producers aren't necessarily happy about the development of driving crude prices down via expanding into Venezuela.

In fact, independent U.S. drillers are warning President Donald Trump that his push to revive Venezuela’s oil industry — and drive prices lower — could cripple American production, according to FT.

Many shale leaders, excluded from that meeting, say the White House is abandoning domestic producers by opening the door to a flood of Venezuelan crude. “We’re talking about this administration screwing us over again,” one senior executive said, calling the strategy “against American producers.” Another warned: “If the US government starts providing guarantees to oil companies to produce or grow oil production in Venezuela I’m going to be . . . pissed.”

The anger is deep in Texas, where many executives backed Trump’s return and now describe the shift as a “betrayal.”

Kirk Edwards, chief executive of Latigo Petroleum, said:

“To me, the signal from the administration is: we’d rather spend our American money on propping up a Venezuelan oil business than supporting our current independent businesses.”

FT writes that pressure is already building. The number of active U.S. rigs has fallen to 412, down 15% in a year, and the Energy Information Administration expects U.S. output to drop in 2026 — the first annual decline since the pandemic. With West Texas Intermediate below $56 a barrel and many shale producers needing prices above $60 to break even, the industry is under strain.

Meanwhile, new supply risks loom. OPEC producers are adding output, and Trump has made clear he wants cheaper oil and gasoline as the midterms approach. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Venezuela’s production could jump 50% within a year. “I think you’ll see more downward pressure on the price of gasoline,” he told Fox News.

Executives say Wright is now “just toeing the party line,” and the frustration ultimately lands on Trump. “He’s definitely not pro oil as far as independent oil companies’ survival and vibrancy,” one Midland executive said. “The message will have to come in US production declining.”

Markets are reacting. Shares of Diamondback Energy, APA Corp and Devon Energy each fell as much as 9% this week. “Somebody’s looking at these stocks today going, why would I own this if in a few years, they’re going to be competing against Venezuela for oil, for our refineries in the United States?” Edwards said.

Outrage intensified after Trump suggested taxpayers could help reimburse companies investing in Venezuela. “We should not subsidise the big companies in trying to retool Venezuela’s infrastructure and develop their reserves for them,” another shale executive said, adding Trump does not “give a damn if they went bankrupt” and is content to see them “drill their way into oblivion.”

Analysts say the divide favors the largest firms. “All of this points to the advantage of being larger,” said Maynard Holt of Veriten. “Because many of the opportunities that are coming — whether it’s Venezuela or Algeria or some other complicated place — you will be able to consider them more seriously the larger you are.”