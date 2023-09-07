print-icon
"Betrayed Customer Base": Backlash Erupts After Gun Safe Company Gives FBI Customer's Passcode 

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 07, 2023 - 02:05 AM

Liberty Safe, one of the leading gun safe manufacturers in the country, provided FBI agents with the combination of a safe belonging to an individual who attended the J6 protest, according to the Washington Examiner. This sparked instant backlash on social media among conservatives, calling for a 'Bud Light-style' boycott of the 'not so safe' company.

Days ago, conservative comedians and YouTubers Keith and Kevin Hodge shared a lengthy post on X about a friend whom the Feds raided over "crimes related to January 6th." They said the FBI could access his Liberty Gun Safe because agents called the manufacturer for the passcode.  

Liberty Safe stated on platform X, "Our company's standard procedure is to share access codes with law enforcement when presented with a legitimate warrant for a property."

The statement continued, "After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code."

Liberty Safe further noted that its policies are regularly updated to comply with the law and remain committed to "preserving our customers' rights." 

... and conservatives were livid with Liberty Safe for complying with the FBI's order:

