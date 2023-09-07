"Betrayed Customer Base": Backlash Erupts After Gun Safe Company Gives FBI Customer's Passcode 

Liberty Safe, one of the leading gun safe manufacturers in the country, provided FBI agents with the combination of a safe belonging to an individual who attended the J6 protest, according to the Washington Examiner. This sparked instant backlash on social media among conservatives, calling for a 'Bud Light-style' boycott of the 'not so safe' company.

Days ago, conservative comedians and YouTubers Keith and Kevin Hodge shared a lengthy post on X about a friend whom the Feds raided over "crimes related to January 6th." They said the FBI could access his Liberty Gun Safe because agents called the manufacturer for the passcode.

🚨 Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI… pic.twitter.com/LOpMQ28eUJ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 5, 2023

Liberty Safe stated on platform X, "Our company's standard procedure is to share access codes with law enforcement when presented with a legitimate warrant for a property."

The statement continued, "After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code."

Liberty Safe further noted that its policies are regularly updated to comply with the law and remain committed to "preserving our customers' rights."

... and conservatives were livid with Liberty Safe for complying with the FBI's order:

Liberty Not So Safe https://t.co/Qs3YV2NMW7 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 6, 2023

They finally shut replies off.



This company is going under.



Totally betrayed customer base. It's impossible to earn back that trust. They had a moral duty to protect customers, and instead placated feds through a secret back door. Ugly, ugly stuff. https://t.co/xUtoH2IiaZ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) September 6, 2023

And one more thing: absent a court order, you weren’t required to give them anything. You voluntarily gave out a combination over a warrant, per your own release, that didn’t apply to you or your property.



Maybe start marketing your stuff as Bud Light storage. https://t.co/6YN0BDEGZd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2023

Hmmm.

i dont care that liberty safe gave the code to the feds



i care that they had the codes in the first place



Liberty safes are completely worthless https://t.co/Rn562z3NYH — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 6, 2023

Customers who own these safes and others should read the fine print of who can gain access to their safes.