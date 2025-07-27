Bezos Dumps $5.7 Billion In Amazon Stock. Now CNBC Buyout Rumors Swirl

Jeff Bezos has generated billions of dollars in Amazon stock sales since late June under a 10b5-1 plan. The divestitures coincide with a new report suggesting he's mulling over a potential acquisition of CNBC.

According to Bloomberg data, Bezos has been on a selling spree since late June, capitalizing on Amazon's stock rebound from its April lows. So far, the sales have generated $5.7 billion for the billionaire.

Here's more from the Bloomberg report:

The sales, which began when Bezos unloaded $737 million around his weekend nuptials in Venice, were part of a trading plan for up to 25 million shares that he adopted earlier this year. He sold the last of the 25 million on Wednesday and Thursday, divesting about 4.2 million shares for $954 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

Amid Bezos' dumping of stock under the 10b5-1 plan, a new report emerged last week from The New York Post about the billionaire mulling a potential acquisition of CNBC.

More details from NYPost's source:

The 61-year-old e-commerce magnate has signaled interest to business associates in buying the cable network — home to "Squawk Box" and "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" — after it is spun off by NBCUniversal parent Comcast later this year, according to a person familiar with Bezos' thinking. CNBC would "align well with his interests," said another source close to Bezos, who noted that the network could serve as a credible "neutral voice" in his media portfolio — a major plus following Bezos's headaches as owner of the left-leaning Washington Post. . . . Sources close to Comcast told The Post that Bezos has not approached the cable giant headed by CEO Brian Roberts.

