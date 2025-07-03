Bi-Partisan Seattle Citizens Group Launches Campaign To Ban Homeless Encampments

A new bipartisan group, the Quality of Life Coalition, is pushing a ballot initiative to address King County’s growing homeless encampment crisis — a problem they say local politicians have let spiral out of control, according to 770 KTTH.

On Tuesday, the group filed the “Compassionate Public Safety Act,” which would ban unauthorized public camping and require that unhoused individuals be directed to available shelter.

Led by former KTTH host Saul Spady, the coalition describes itself as nonpartisan and community-driven, with backing from residents, artists, and business owners frustrated by the region’s inaction. “Whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, independents, artists or business owners, we all see the same thing,” Spady told “The Jason Rantz Show.”

Jason Rantz writes that the ordinance would make camping on public property — like sidewalks, parks, and streets — a misdemeanor, but only if shelter space is offered and declined. It also includes an immediate ban on camping that poses a danger to others, threatens public safety, or interferes with government services, regardless of shelter availability. The policy follows models used in cities like Burien and San Diego.

Spady emphasized urgency, citing the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. “The entire world coming to Seattle looking for a great city... and instead, they’re going to find tents,” he said. “They’re going to find the world’s greatest graffiti collection. They’re going to find the ‘fenty bend’ being performed on the street. And what we need to do is we need to get those who are on the street into shelter.”

The coalition cites internal polling showing 77% of King County voters support a camping ban tied to shelter availability. If they collect 50,000 valid signatures, the measure will either be passed by the County Council or put to a public vote.

Supporters include Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic: “I support the Quality of Life Coalition because this is the first step toward making King County safe, livable, and worthy of our incredible cultural legacy I’m proud to be a part of.” Former Democratic Rep. Jesse Johnson added, “This initiative gives King County an on-ramp toward real solutions—housing, shelter, and ultimately healing.”

The coalition plans to launch a larger campaign in 2026 for mandatory rehab after repeated public safety offenses. “This ain’t rocket science. It’s civic science, and our politicians have failed,” said Spady.

Signature collection is expected to begin after Independence Day.