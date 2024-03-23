"Biden Censorship Regime" Blocks Media Access At Border Over Embarrassing Invasion Video That Shocked Nation

New York Post's Jennie Taer is on the ground at the southern border wall and was the first to report the shocking invasion footage in El Paso, Texas, one day ago, when migrants attacked US National Guard troops. In response, the federal government has blocked media access to at least one stretch of the wall because the footage is extremely shocking and embarrassing for the White House.

"Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday, how do we do our jobs now?" Taer posted on X on Friday evening.

Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday, how do we do our jobs now? pic.twitter.com/0AnJ9K8VxT — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 22, 2024

One day before, the NYPost journo captured this video that shocked the nation.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Somehow, delusional White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the migrant chaos. She believes the American people are stupid enough to believe her lies. However, we know Americans are fed up with the bullshit the White House peddles because polling data for this rogue administration has imploded.

No. This is not a deep fake. She thinks y'all are THAT stupid (or is gaslighting you)...https://t.co/GGUggL5JJr — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) March 23, 2024

Of course, the Biden administration blames Trump. But ignore the radical progressives in the White House who reversed the former president's border security measures and facilitated the greatest invasion of more than ten million migrants into this country. At the same time, a shadowy network of taxpayer-funded NGOs supported the invasion. Also, mega-corporations cheer as there will be a lot of cheap labor to exploit.

The Biden administration has responded to a viral video showing a large group of illegal immigrants charging Texas National Guard troops at the U.S. southern border, saying that former President Donald Trump is to blame for the ensuing "chaos."



MORE: https://t.co/d9OXuaJChY pic.twitter.com/4EzspRptSv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2024

Here's what X users are saying about the government-enforced media blackout at the border:

Cuz you know, this administration is all about "transparency". — Julzee (@BalanceBeam100) March 22, 2024

The regime got embarrassed, and the optics are devastating for them, which is not allowed. — JBrandonG 🇺🇸 ❤️ TX (@ag4lyf) March 22, 2024

I wonder who will be the first arrested Press Member for disregarding this signage. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) March 22, 2024

That's not a law.

They sighted zero statutes on that sign. — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) March 22, 2024

Try showing up in drag. We are not allowed to tell them “no.” — The Crazzzy Conservative (@canderson93) March 22, 2024

Biden Censorship Regime doing what they do — Tony (@tonyphoneshome) March 22, 2024

Biden administration wants to hide the mass releases. They don't like the media exposing them.



KJP will gaslight everyone tomorrow and tell us how great of a job Biden is doing on securing the border. — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) March 23, 2024

Under this administration, 'freedom of the press' is quickly eroding as radical progressives in the White House utilize federal agencies and their leftist allies in corporate media to shield the truth from the masses while censoring any political opponent (this is what dictators in third world countries do).