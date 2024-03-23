print-icon
"Biden Censorship Regime" Blocks Media Access At Border Over Embarrassing Invasion Video That Shocked Nation

Saturday, Mar 23, 2024 - 01:55 PM

New York Post's Jennie Taer is on the ground at the southern border wall and was the first to report the shocking invasion footage in El Paso, Texas, one day ago, when migrants attacked US National Guard troops. In response, the federal government has blocked media access to at least one stretch of the wall because the footage is extremely shocking and embarrassing for the White House. 

"Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday, how do we do our jobs now?" Taer posted on X on Friday evening. 

One day before, the NYPost journo captured this video that shocked the nation. 

Somehow, delusional White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the migrant chaos. She believes the American people are stupid enough to believe her lies. However, we know Americans are fed up with the bullshit the White House peddles because polling data for this rogue administration has imploded. 

Of course, the Biden administration blames Trump. But ignore the radical progressives in the White House who reversed the former president's border security measures and facilitated the greatest invasion of more than ten million migrants into this country. At the same time, a shadowy network of taxpayer-funded NGOs supported the invasion. Also, mega-corporations cheer as there will be a lot of cheap labor to exploit.  

Here's what X users are saying about the government-enforced media blackout at the border:

Under this administration, 'freedom of the press' is quickly eroding as radical progressives in the White House utilize federal agencies and their leftist allies in corporate media to shield the truth from the masses while censoring any political opponent (this is what dictators in third world countries do). 

