Biden Donor Calls Trump A "F**king Genius" For Beating Dems

Authored by Julianna Frieman via Headline USA,

John Morgan, who donated to Democrats for years, called President-elect Donald Trump a “f**king genius” for defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

The Florida-based fundraiser for President Joe Biden told Politico in an interview published Sunday that although he is not sure if Trump is “stable,” he was impressed by the Republican’s populist appeal and reformation of the party.

“I don’t know if Trump is a stable genius, but he’s a f**king genius,” Morgan told the outlet. “He tapped into something Republicans never saw, which was anger and populism on that side.”

Trump did not only win the Electoral College; for the first time, the president-elect won the popular vote along with all seven battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Morgan previously stopped identifying himself with the Democratic Party but still supported Democrat candidates since distancing himself from the party label.

The attorney dumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into Democrat campaign, including the Harris campaign, through his law firm Morgan & Morgan, according to Open Secrets.

In November, Morgan said Harris should be “disqualified forever” for running for office after her campaign mismanaged roughly $1.5 billion and suffered a historic loss—both electorally and financially.

“Remember the movie Mad Max when the everybody just doing whatever they wanted, end of the world?” Morgan told NewsNation his Chris Cuomo. “That’s what happened here. All of a sudden, everybody’s got the keys to the candy store, ad buyers, talent, consultants. There’s 100 days to do it, and the money started pouring in, pouring in.”

The Biden donor added, “Remember this, Chris, it wasn’t pouring in for Harris. It was pouring in against Trump. Everybody that was voting and supporting Harris was really voting against Trump.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.