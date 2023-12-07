Biden Drops The Term Bidenomics, Republicans Would Be Wise To Use It Instead

By Mish Shedlock of MishTalk

Biden has used the word 101 times since June, but he has made no mention of it for almost a full month.

Polls show people have little faith in Biden, especially regarding the economy. Nonetheless, Biden endlessly promoted Bidenomics for months.

That quietly ended a month ago and NBC figured it out.

NBC reports ‘Bidenomics’ is Nowhere to be Found in the President’s Recent Speeches.

Since June, President Joe Biden had been freely peppering the word “Bidenomics” into his speeches and remarks mentioning the economy — 101 times, to be exact. In doing so, he was attaching his name to a set of administration policies that most Americans don’t believe have worked, according to recent polling. In an NBC News poll conducted this month, only 38% of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy. Now, the word “Bidenomics” appears to have been dropped entirely from Biden’s comments about the economy. He hasn’t used it in public remarks since Nov. 1, when he likened Bidenomics to “the American Dream” in a speech in Minnesota. “Bidenomics” branding, however, hasn’t disappeared from the White House and the president’s re-election campaign. Wednesday’s event in Colorado was billed as a way to “highlight how Bidenomics is driving record investments in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s district,” according to a White House release. The White House YouTube page similarly labeled Biden’s speech Wednesday as “remarks on Bidenomics.” The word was also plastered around the president’s podium for his remarks in Colorado. The absence of the word in Biden’s speeches comes as some Democratic strategists and Biden allies have criticized the branding. The White House has also used the word to contrast the president’s policies to “MAGAnomics,” a term Biden has used to describe the Republican economic agenda. “The country should know the facts. They should know the choice between Bidenomics and MAGAnomics,” Biden said in a Sept. 14 speech. He has also tied Bidenomics to the American dream — doing so twice in his Nov. 1 remarks. “Folks, Bidenomics is just another way of saying the American Dream,” Biden said that day.

Losing Faith in Bidenomics

It seems that Biden has lost faith in Bidenomics, but his staff hasn’t. The public had no faith to begin with.

“You say you lost your faith, but that’s not where it’s at

You had no faith to lose and you know it“

In case you don’t recognize those lines, they are from Positively 4th Street, written many decades ago by Bod Dylan.

Making the move away from citing Bidenomics could be a positive sign for the president’s re-election campaign, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said. “Because ‘Reaganomics’ seemed to have taken hold, it made some sense to shop ‘Bidenomics.’ But it fell flat. It’s a little bit like Gerald Ford’s ‘Whip Inflation Now’ buttons.

Nobody wants to be waving banners that say, ‘I love Bidenomics,’” Brinkley said.

Indeed. And that’s precisely why Republicans ought to pick up where Biden left off.

Five Alarm Bell – Biden Trails Trump in Five of Six Battleground States

On November 5, I commented Five Alarm Bell – Biden Trails Trump in Five of Six Battleground States

That’s about the time Biden stopped bragging about Bidenomics. Numerous polls since show the same thing.

But if Biden is wise to stop mentioning Bidenomics, Republicans should consider using it more often.

The Choice Is Between Two Devils

Trump is not remotely close to being a Libertarian and neither is remotely close to being a moderate. However, voters have decided that between Trump and Biden, Trump looks better in comparison. The devil we had is better than the devil we got. You might disagree, but that is what many polls now show.