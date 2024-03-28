Bidenomics Blowback - Survey-Based Sentiment Collapses As 'Hope' Evaporates

'Soft' survey data has been a bloodbath this week with regional Fed surveys all slumping and this morning's Chicago PMI uglier than all expectations.

That smashed 'hope' - the spread between hard and soft data - back to cycle lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Today's Chicago PMI plunged to 41.4 - its lowest since May 2023 - from 44.0 (and well below the expected bounce to 46.0)...

That was below all analysts expectations for the second month in a row...

Under the hood was even more problematic:

New orders fell at a faster pace ; signaling contraction

Employment fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction

Inventories fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Supplier deliveries fell and a faster pace; signaling contraction

Production fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Order backlogs fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction

Worse still, Prices paid rose again!

So, in summary: slower growth, declining production, shrinking orders, falling employment... and accelerating inflation - is it any wonder that 'soft survey' data is collapsing - not exactly election-winning headlines.