The Big Pharma Psychedelic Buyout Spree Has Begun

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Massive validation for psychedelics…not as drugs, but as investments could be moments away. Just months after I argued for the millionth time that psychedelic drug developers were likely to become acquisition targets as the sector gained legitimacy, it looks like the first major domino may finally be falling.

According to a Bloomberg report published moments ago, Eli Lilly is in talks to acquire AtaiBeckley, one of the leading developers of next-generation psychedelic therapies. While nothing is finalized, Bloomberg reports a deal could be announced as soon as this week, with Lilly negotiating at a premium to AtaiBeckley’s roughly $2 billion market value.

If this transaction gets across the finish line, I don’t think it’ll be remembered as an isolated acquisition. I think it’ll be remembered as the moment Big Pharma officially entered the psychedelic arms race.

I’ve been writing for well over a year that investors were dramatically underestimating how this story would unfold. Most people focused exclusively on whether psychedelic drugs would work. I was far more interested in what would happen once they did.

Back in January when absolutely no one was talking about the sector, I officially hung my balls out there and name it my “Best Idea” sector for 2026. I argued that these companies didn’t need everything to go right. They simply needed legitimacy. Once regulators, clinicians and large pharmaceutical companies accepted these therapies as real medicine instead of fringe science, today’s tiny clinical-stage companies could quickly become strategic assets.

That thesis suddenly looks a lot less theoretical. According to Bloomberg, Lilly has been quietly evaluating the psychedelic space for some time. The acquisition target makes perfect sense.

While the company has become synonymous with obesity drugs over the last several years, many investors forget Lilly built one of the most successful antidepressants in history with Prozac and has continued investing heavily in neuroscience, Alzheimer’s disease and non-opioid pain therapies. Psychedelics are simply the logical next frontier…and I’ve constantly argued they could be a threat to antidepressants.

None of this should come as a surprise to longtime readers.

Just weeks ago, one of my “26 Stocks to Watch for 2026,” Definium Therapeutics, exploded higher after reporting successful Phase 3 results for its LSD-based treatment for major depressive disorder.

The stock surged more than 60% in one session and roughly tripled from where it began the year. When I wrote about those results in June, I reminded readers that my bullish thesis on psychedelics had never been based solely on clinical efficacy. It was based on legitimacy.

I’ve been pounding the table on psychedelic companies since early 2025 because I believed the science was continuing to improve while Washington’s posture toward the sector was quietly changing underneath the surface.

I was writing about these stocks 18 months ago, first in January 2025, calling the psychedelic names “stocks to watch” for the year. Then, in July 2025, urging patience in these positions: Being Early—And Patient—In Psychedelics

Earlier this year I argued that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services would likely help accelerate institutional acceptance of these therapies, particularly for veterans suffering from PTSD, addiction and depression.

In April, after the administration’s executive order supporting psychedelic research, I reiterated my bullish stance and argued that we were moving from the phase where these therapies were ignored into the phase where institutions would be forced to engage with them seriously. That transition appears to be underway.

The administration has publicly supported psychedelic research, federal agencies appear increasingly willing to engage with the field, states continue building regulatory frameworks around treatment programs and the stigma surrounding these compounds has steadily eroded.

Back in January, I wrote that the market was dramatically underpricing one simple reality. These weren’t speculative science projects anymore…they were organized, capitalized pharmaceutical development programs.

As I wrote earlier this year, these companies don’t necessarily need dozens of approvals. They need legitimacy. Once legitimacy arrives, capital follows.

Today we’re beginning to see exactly what that looks like.

I've also remained a believer that the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is one of the best ways to gain diversified exposure to the theme. Earlier this year, I even reiterated what many people thought was a ridiculous prediction when I first made it: that PSIL could eventually trade north of $100 if psychedelic medicine evolves into a mainstream investment theme.

That isn't a forecast for next month and it certainly isn't a guarantee. It's simply a reflection of what can happen when an entire sector goes from being dismissed and ignored to becoming institutionally accepted. Markets have a long history of dramatically underpricing paradigm shifts before ultimately overshooting in the opposite direction. If psychedelics follow a similar path, I still believe the long-term upside for the broader sector could be substantially larger than most investors currently imagine.

Importantly, I don’t think Lilly will be the last major pharmaceutical company knocking on these doors.

If psychedelic therapies continue producing successful Phase 3 data, larger drugmakers will increasingly face a choice. Either spend years and billions attempting to build internal psychedelic programs...

...or simply acquire companies that have already done the difficult clinical work.

🔥 50% OFF FOR LIFE: Using this coupon entitles you to 50% off an annual subscription to Fringe Finance for life: Get 50% off forever

History suggests acquisitions usually become the preferred option.

Large pharmaceutical companies routinely buy innovation rather than inventing everything themselves. Oncology, gene therapy, obesity drugs and biotechnology more broadly have all gone through similar acquisition waves as promising clinical data accumulated.

There’s little reason to believe psychedelics will prove different.

In fact, the economics may become even more compelling. Many of these companies still carry relatively modest market capitalizations despite owning potentially valuable intellectual property and late-stage assets. For a pharmaceutical company generating tens of billions in annual revenue, paying several billion dollars for a differentiated neuroscience platform may ultimately prove inexpensive if these treatments become standard of care.

That’s exactly why I’ve been saying for more than a year that investors shouldn’t think only about FDA approvals. They should think about strategic value.

Clinical success doesn’t just create future revenue, it creates scarcity. And scarcity is exactly what fuels acquisition premiums. I’ve long believed the market was dramatically underestimating this possibility.

Today’s Lilly-AtaiBeckley news doesn’t prove the entire thesis. But it certainly looks like the first major piece of evidence that the industry’s next phase has arrived.

If anything, I think the acquisition race is only beginning. As more late-stage trial results emerge, more regulatory milestones are reached and institutional acceptance continues expanding, I expect the list of potential buyers to grow rather than shrink.

For years, psychedelic investing has been on the fence. Lilly just legitimized it. And my readers we were at the party first.

---

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions.

As of May 20, 2026 I personally no longer actively trade (read my story here). My investing/saving is done by recurring contributions mostly to sector ETFs and a few select equities, trusted third parties who oversee my accounts, and advisors. Such advisors or funds, through individual equities, options, index funds, mutual funds, ETFs, or other securities, may have positions in, exposure to, or holdings of names mentioned herein that I know nothing about. Basically, via index funds, ETFs and individual equities it is possible I could own, have exposure to, or not own anything at any point. As of the same date, May 20, 2026, in an attempt to lead a healthier lifestyle, I’ve also excluded myself from fantasy sports, sports betting, online and in-person casinos and prediction markets.

And all positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.