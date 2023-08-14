Big-Tech Bounces; Bonds, Bitcoin, & Black Gold Struggle As Rate-Hike Odds Rise

A quiet day on the macro-front removed headline risk and allowed the algos to play on a very technical-feeling day.

NVDA rebounded above its 50DMA

Russell 2000 found support at 50DMA

Nasdaq rallied back up to its 50DMA

USD Index rallied up to its 200DMA

Gold fell to its 200DMA

Notably, rate-hike expectations extended their hawkish shift today, erasing all of the dovish-response to payrolls...

Futures were ugly overnight until hopes of China stimulus sparked a brief buying panic at the end of the Asia session / open of European session. That did not hold well and selling pressure began early in the US session. The cash open sparked Small Caps selling, big-tech-buying but at around 1000ET, 0-DTE traders began to aggressively fade the rally but the S&P held its gains...

Small Caps ended the day's biggest loser and The Dow was red and barely better. Nasdaq took al the glory with the S&P far behind but green...

Small Caps bounced perfectly off their 50DMA. Nasdaq rallied back up to its 50DMA...

NVDA opened lower, testing its trillion-dollar-market-cap, but then a wave of buying emerged as a major 0-DTE gamma squeeze swept into the AI-Angel...

...and lifted it back above its 50DMA...

The timing of the NVDA bounce is right on cue...

'X' marked the spot of acquisition exuberance today - up 40% as it appears in play...

Amid a choppy day, Treasuries were sold across the curve today with the short-end significantly underperforming (2Y +7bps, 30Y +2bps). We note the period from the US open to EU close saw buying...

2Y yields rose for the 4th straight day, erasing the payrolls puke in yields and back up toward 5.00%...

10Y Yield hits highest since Nov '22...

Dollar Index rallied further, pushing above its 200DMA...

But it could not hold the 200DMA intraday...

China's offshore yuan tumbled to Nov '22 lows as the nation's struggling economy prompts capital outflows...

Russia's Ruble continued its rout as the country's current account surplus tumbled 85% from a year ago. But then it stalled after headlines about an 'extraordinary' key rate meeting...

Gold fell to its 200DMA...

Finding support just above $1900 at the 200DMA intraday...

Oil prices clipped lower on the day - after trying to back to even multiple times...

Finally, there remains an alternative...

6-mo bills yield 94bps more than the S&P's earnings yield... do you feel lucky?