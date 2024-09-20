Black Illegal Immigrant Who Stabbed Family Of Four To Death Labeled As "White" In Monroe County Jail Roster

Ever wonder why those crime statistics don't necessarily seem to line up with what you're bearing witness to in real life and on social media? Try this one on for size...

A black illegal immigrant, already wanted for murder in his home country of the Dominican Republic, wound up stabbing a family of four, including two toddlers in upstate New York.

Then, in the in the Monroe County Jail roster, he was recorded as "white".

Police in Irondequoit, a Rochester suburb, arrested Julio Cesar Pimentel-Soriano earlier this month after responding to an August 31 house fire where a family was found murdered and the home set ablaze, the Daily Wire reported.

Chief Scott Peters called it the most heinous crime he'd seen in 32 years. 34 year old Soriano was wanted for a 2019 murder in the Dominican Republic, illegally entered Puerto Rico, and used a fake New York ID to come to New York.

Then, Deputy Brendan Hurley, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff told the Daily Wire: “The New York State Division of Criminal Justice provides guidance on Racial Designations" which label 'white' as “a person having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, North Africa, or the Middle East.”

They label "black" as “a person having origins in any of the black racial groups of Africa.”

The Daily Wire report says that the census doesn't track Hispanic status, so Soriano appears as a white American in demographic data.

Democrats have been accused of manipulating statistics to downplay illegal immigrant crime and push the narrative that "white supremacy domestic terrorism" is the top threat. In one instance, the FBI labeled a Hispanic man who called a judge a 'cracker' as a white supremacist, according to the report.