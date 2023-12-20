Bitcoin Rallies As BlackRock, Nasdaq Hold Second Meeting With SEC Regarding Spot ETF

By Sam Reynolds of CoinDesk.com

Representatives from BlackRock (BLK), Nasdaq, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) met for the second time in a month to discuss rule changes that are necessary to list the bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a published memo.

“The discussion concerned The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC’s proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust under Nasdaq Rule 5711(d),” the memo reads.

Nasdaq Rule 5711(d) establishes specific criteria and regulatory guidelines for the listing and trading of Commodity-Based Trust Shares on the Nasdaq Exchange, and detailing the requirements for initial and continued listing, along with surveillance and compliance measures to ensure market integrity and protection against fraudulent activities.

As CoinDesk previously reported , the inclusion of a surveillance-sharing agreement aims to mitigate market manipulation risks associated with crypto trading – something that the SEC is very concerned about.

The groups also met in November to discuss the same topic, according to a published memo .

At this November meeting, BlackRock provided a presentation that detailed two models, in-kind and in-cash redemption, for supporting their proposed ETF.

Recently, BlackRock revised its spot bitcoin ETF proposal to include cash redemptions, aiming to meet SEC preferences.

Interesting detail: SEC worried about money laundering via in-kind creations in a spot bitcoin ETF, this is why they so dug in on cash creates only (which is a much more closed system). Rest of the info here we already knew.. https://t.co/3qpXEaN6vM — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 20, 2023